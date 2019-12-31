Latest update December 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

UDFA Christmas Football finale

Coomacka upset Botafago 2-1, Topp XX stop H & L Winners Connection 2-1 to advance

Coomacka’s fairy-tale run continued as they overcame the highly rated Botafago 2-0, while Topp XX halted the intentions of three time champions Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection 2-1 when the semifinals of this year’s annual Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Christmas football championship were played Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Coomacka’s Keiron Daw at left and Wheatland Thom

Topp XX’S Travis Waterton

Haynes and Winners Connection were off to a perfect start when their reliable forward Shaquille Frank netted in the 12th minute for a 1-0 lead which was enjoyed until Topp XX got the equaliser in the 41st minute.
This was through the dependable shooting of Travis Waterton who first was called upon when a penalty was awarded as Jamal Bentick was fouled in the penalty area. That 1-1 score would then be made 2-1 through Waterton again. This time on the stroke of half time a free kick was taken from about 25yards out and the powerful shot hit the back of the net in the 45th minute.
Second half action failed to change the 2-1 score and Topp XX made their first final after a long wait.
Coomacka, with a strong following, would then book their place also when they came away with a 2-0 victory as Botafago were unable to match their opponents speed. Keiron Daw was able to run into position and find the back of the net from a nice play from the left side in the 17th minute.
The Botafago had two real chances one was when the ball hit the left upright and the other when the ball crashed on to the cross bar from a long range shot.
But that 1-0 advantage remained to the end of the first half.
Botafago were unable to match the aggression of Coomacka and in the 71st minute it would be 2-0 when Wheatland Thom would tap home a chance from lax defending and hand Coomacka a 2-0 lead which would be the eventual score in the end.
Tomorrow the losers play for third place and the Coomacka and Topp XX battle it out for top honours at the MSC ground.

 

