Teen suspect claims to have stabbed victim’s friend

Miner killed in vicious attack…

Acting on a tip-off police was able to track down and arrest the prime suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Neville Moonsammy Jr.

The 17–year–old, of One Mile Port Kaituma, Region One, North West District, was found hiding at his home. He was apprehended in the presence of his parents on Boxing Day (December 26) and taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station for questioning in relation to the killing.

Kaieteur News understands that the teen denied stabbing Moonsammy, but reportedly admitted to stabbing Moonsammy’s friend, Keon Hutson.

Initial reports stated that the night in question Moonsammy was attacked while having a private conversation with a female friend outside of a shop at S18 Junction, Four Mile.

He then ran to notify his friend (Hutson), who was some distance away, that he was being attacked. However, he was followed by his assailant who reportedly stabbed him multiple times to the face, neck and body. Moonsammy’s friend was also stabbed in an attempt to save him.

Eyewitnesses had claimed that Moonsammy’s attacker had vowed to kill him because of an old feud.

Kaieteur News was told that Moonsammy and his alleged killer had a fight at Monasee backdam, where Moonsammy had emerged as the victor.