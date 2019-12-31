Superbet makes monetary donation to family who lost home to fire

Latest update December 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
Guiana Holdings Inc., marketed under the name Superbet, yesterday made a monetary donation to Mr. Alvin Spencer, who lost his home to an early
morning fire on Sunday, around 3:00 AM.
Mr. Spencer has indicated that he will be rebuilding his home as soon as possible and would be grateful for the public’s assistance.
He also expressed his thanks for the company’s generosity upon receiving the donation at Superbet’s Head Office, located at Lot 72 Barrack Street, Kingston, Georgetown.
General Manager, Mr. Shrikant Kisoensingh, conveyed that the company is “always looking for means of giving back to the community and this is our way of ending the year on a good note”.
