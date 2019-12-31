Shihan Jeffrey Wong appointed VP of Int’l Karate-do Organization in Guyana

The world karate body, the International Karate-do Organization [IKO], which has its headquarters in the United States, has now officially established a branch locally, known as IKO-Guyana and will before long be establishing affiliated dojos across the length and breadth of Guyana.

Concurrently, the IKO has appointed Guyanese Karate expert Shihan Jeffery Wong 7th degree Black Belt as Vice President for Dojo development. Shihan Wong, who will be marking fifty years of being involved in the martial art of Shotokan karate early next year, has been mandated with the special responsibility of overseeing the development and growth of the International Karate Do Organization in Guyana and will help maintain the traditional standards of Shotokan karate of the International Karate-do Organization.

This announcement was made by Shihan Adrian Ellis 8th DanBlack Belt and President of the International Karate-do Organization. The IKO is a member of the World Karate Martial Arts Organization, the (WKMO) that has more than 60 countries of all styles of martial arts, and which is headquartered in Switzerland. The WKMO coordinates and undertakes World Cup Championships, World Championships, Continental Championships, high level technical seminars, referee and judge’s certification.

Shihan Ellis noted how honoured the IKO wasto have someone with Sensei Wong’s experience and expertise as a member of their organization, someone whose tremendous skill and knowledge has influenced a large number of martial artists in Guyana, particularly young karatekas and whose love and passion for Shotokan karate will be great for their organization and for the people of Guyana.

Karate is an ancient form of combat and self-defence that is said to have originated on the Japanese island of Okinawa and provides meaningful exercise for both children and adults, leading to overall physical and mental health benefits.

In accepting this important position for Karate in Guyana and beyond, Shihan Wong indicated that his focus shall be to concentrate on the training facilities of the IKO in Guyana which must be top class, consistent with the mission of the IKO with all of the necessary amenities. He stated of his intention to see IKO-Guyana invest in good training infrastructure across the country and not to make the habitual mistake of concentrating only on Georgetown.

He opined that improving in the art of karate is a long process but can be done with the right instructors and dojo environments.