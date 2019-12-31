Latest update December 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rose Hall Town Jammers, Canje Knights win latest Nigel Hinds Berbice B/ball games

Dec 31, 2019 Sports 0

Play in the Berbice Basketball Association 2019 end of year Berbice Mecca Classic Basketball Championship continued last weekend. On Saturday at the New Amsterdam basketball court, Rose Hall town Jammers defeated Fyrish Black Sharks by 68 to 41 scoreline. Jammers were led by top scores from Shamer France with 21 points, 4 steals, Malcolm Mickel 12 points and 6 steals, while for Fyrish Black Sharks, Garfield Benjamin 23 points and 4 rebounds and Allejandro Hercules 8 points.

Nigel Hinds (left) hands over the scorecards to the Berbice Basketball Association president Vibert Garrett.

Sunday, Canje Knights edged Hopetown Stealers 53 to 52 points. Scoring for the Canje Knights, Tyrone Dey hit 12 points, Jamol Felix 10 points, 3 steals, 1 assists, Steve Roopnarine 8 points, 4 rebounds and had 1 turnover, while for Hopetown Stealers, Kebon Mars 15 points, 6 assist, 2 steals Debon Nedd 12 points, 1 assist and Teron Lucas 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal led their effort.
This weekend a doubleheader starting at 6:00pm at the New Amsterdam basketball court with see Fyrish Black Sharks take on Canje Knights and at 7:30pm, Rose Hall Town Jammers challenge Hopetown Stealers. On Sunday the action shifts to the Hopetown basketball court from 7:00pm when Fyrish Black Sharks face the hosts in the lone contest.
Meanwhile, sponsor of the tournament Nigel Hinds made a presentation of scorecards to the Berbice Association for use during matches. Their president Vibert Garrett collected same.

More in this category

Sports

UDFA Christmas Football finale

UDFA Christmas Football finale

Dec 31, 2019

Coomacka upset Botafago 2-1, Topp XX stop H & L Winners Connection 2-1 to advance Coomacka’s fairy-tale run continued as they overcame the highly rated Botafago 2-0, while Topp XX halted the...
Read More
Zaman, Rambaran guide Melville to nine-wicket win; Good Success maintain unbeaten streak

Zaman, Rambaran guide Melville to nine-wicket...

Dec 31, 2019

Shihan Jeffrey Wong appointed VP of Int’l Karate-do Organization in Guyana

Shihan Jeffrey Wong appointed VP of Int’l...

Dec 31, 2019

Rose Hall Town Jammers, Canje Knights win latest Nigel Hinds Berbice B/ball games

Rose Hall Town Jammers, Canje Knights win latest...

Dec 31, 2019

RHTYSC Cricket teams complete massive 2019 Christmas Programme

RHTYSC Cricket teams complete massive 2019...

Dec 31, 2019

Hockey review 2019 (part 2) Youth Development still on the front burner

Hockey review 2019 (part 2) Youth Development...

Dec 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019