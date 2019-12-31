Rose Hall Town Jammers, Canje Knights win latest Nigel Hinds Berbice B/ball games

Play in the Berbice Basketball Association 2019 end of year Berbice Mecca Classic Basketball Championship continued last weekend. On Saturday at the New Amsterdam basketball court, Rose Hall town Jammers defeated Fyrish Black Sharks by 68 to 41 scoreline. Jammers were led by top scores from Shamer France with 21 points, 4 steals, Malcolm Mickel 12 points and 6 steals, while for Fyrish Black Sharks, Garfield Benjamin 23 points and 4 rebounds and Allejandro Hercules 8 points.

Sunday, Canje Knights edged Hopetown Stealers 53 to 52 points. Scoring for the Canje Knights, Tyrone Dey hit 12 points, Jamol Felix 10 points, 3 steals, 1 assists, Steve Roopnarine 8 points, 4 rebounds and had 1 turnover, while for Hopetown Stealers, Kebon Mars 15 points, 6 assist, 2 steals Debon Nedd 12 points, 1 assist and Teron Lucas 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal led their effort.

This weekend a doubleheader starting at 6:00pm at the New Amsterdam basketball court with see Fyrish Black Sharks take on Canje Knights and at 7:30pm, Rose Hall Town Jammers challenge Hopetown Stealers. On Sunday the action shifts to the Hopetown basketball court from 7:00pm when Fyrish Black Sharks face the hosts in the lone contest.

Meanwhile, sponsor of the tournament Nigel Hinds made a presentation of scorecards to the Berbice Association for use during matches. Their president Vibert Garrett collected same.