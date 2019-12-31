RHTYSC Cricket teams complete massive 2019 Christmas Programme

– Xmas Village hailed as best ever

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS on Christmas Eve completed their highly successful 2019 Christmas Outreach programme as the curtains came down on the 5th edition of the Rose Hall Town Christmas Village.

The Club since 1991 has organised the outreach programme as part of its annual charity campaign with the main objective of making a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate, the lonely and elderly. Under the supervision of Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu the ten cricket teams hosted several events including old age pensioners breakfast programme, distribute hundreds of foods hampers to the elderly and single parents, distribution of goodies and toys to children, sharing out of educational materials, feeding of the poor programme, hosting of the 5th Christmas village, making donations to numerous NGO and Schools.

The Secretary/CEO hailed this year’s programme as the largest ever as the team and club management worked hard to make sure that thousands benefitted. The veteran RHTYSC, MS official stated also, that the cricket teams joined hands with the Berbice Cricket Board with sponsorship from West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer to provide cricket umpires, retired cricketers and the less fortunate with food hampers. Additionally, they would also co-sponsored the Umpires Social/Award Ceremony and assisted twelve families financially to make their Christmas brighter.

The highlight of the multi-million programme was the hosting of the village from the 21st to 24th of December with the major sponsor been the Non-Alcoholic Unit of popular beverage company Ansa Mcal (Guy) Ltd. The village was attended by thousands of excited children and their parents.

Foster described the four days event as the best ever in its history and noted that patrons came from as far as Georgetown, East Coast of Demerara, West Berbice and Upper Corentyne. The main objective of the Christmas Village was to promote the true tradition of Christmas, to promote social cohesion, to provide a safe venue for children to have fun and to promote the club’s Say No/ Say Yes programme.

The popular Village included a 20ft Christmas Tree, Christmas Chimney, Christmas Star, The Navity Scene, Santa and his Sleight, Christmas toy Houses, Family Bridge, Inflatable Characters, Children Games, Face Painting among others. Families were also were also entertained by popular Christmas carols and the hugely popular horror house.

Foster hailed the hard work of the ten cricket teams to make sure that the village and charity events were successful. The ten teams worked along with the Club’s over 35 Section under the directorship of Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu.

The ten teams are: Poonai Pharmacy Under 12 and Under 13, Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro female, Namilco Thunderbolt Under 21 and First Division.

The RHTYSC would like to express gratitude to the following companies and individuals for their contributions – Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Karen Nero, Monish Singh, CIDI, Lotto, Ansa Mcal, The Gift Centre, Chief Brand, Len’s Craft, AM Khan Hardware, President David Granger, First Lady Sandra Granger, Chandradat Chintamani, Canadian Surplus, PPDI, Namilco, KSM Investments, China Trading, Bakewell, V-Net Communications, Ministry of Natural Resources, Minister Raphael Trotman, Hardware Depot, Bissan’s Trading, Donna Todd, WR Enterprise, Toucan Industries, Guyana Beverage Company, Bounty Farm Ltd, Harris Paints, 4R Bearings, Poonai Pharmacy, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, The Baby Store, Office Express and Rayburn Lewis.