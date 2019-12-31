Number 75 Village inferno razes home, almost destroys neighbour’s property

The home of a 37-year-old woman, her husband and son was burnt to the ground after a fire of unknown origin started sometime around 21:00 hrs on Sunday. During the blaze, a neighbour’s newly completed home was also extensively damaged by the flames.

Nomattie Chandra Chinnapah, of Lot 9 Number 75 village told reporters that her husband had left for work around 17:30 hrs Sunday. Shortly after she left the home with her son to purchase groceries from a shop in the village, and it was while she was there chatting with the shop owners that she was informed by a friend in the village that her house was on fire.

“I was sitting with the shop people gaffing and then one of my friends come and tell me the house on fire. By the time me and me son run and go to the house it was already up in flames, by the time the fire truck arrived the house had already burnt down, and the neighbour house also caught on fire”, she disclosed.

The woman, who broke down in tears while speaking about her losses, told reporters that they are very poor people who struggled through “blood, sweat and tears” to achieve whatever they had in the home, and the house itself. Chinnapah stated that there was nothing electrical in the home other than the lights, and she believes that there was not an electrical issue that caused the blaze.

“Awee are very poor people and me and my husband work to get what we have and now all just gone. Whatever people give me is what me does furnish me house with”, she said.

Meanwhile, Shafeer Khan, 27, the neighbour whose house was damaged due to the fire, stated that he was not at home, but he received a call from a friend who informed him that his neighbours’ house was on fire and the blaze had caught on to his building.

He explained that the roof, ceiling, lighting and wiring were all damaged. Khan stated that his home was only completed recently, and he had a few more days of work to complete some finishing touches to the building. He is estimating nearly four million dollars in losses.

In addition to the fire at Number 75 Village, a father and his 16-year-old son are now homeless after their home was burnt to the ground at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice on Sunday.

Alvin Spencer told Kaieteur News that he and his son were asleep in separate rooms when he was awakened by the shouts of his son. He added that when he rushed to his son’s bedroom it was already consumed by fire, and his main focus was to get himself and son to safety. By the time both had exited the building, the entire edifice was engulfed in flames. He is estimating over eight million dollars in losses.