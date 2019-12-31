Labourer remanded for Rose Hall nightclub murder

A 21-year-old labourer of Fyrish Village was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of a Rose Hall Town father of one.

Rickford Thomas called ‘Baba’ appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Whim Magistrate’s Court to answer to the indictable charge of murder. It is alleged that on the 25th of December 2019 he murdered Carlos Williams of Reef Section, Rose Hall Town.

He was not required to plead and was unrepresented in court. He is set to return to court on February 17th, 2020.

According to reports, Williams, his wife Charlene Harry and a few friends ventured out to the annual Christmas Eve lime in Rose Hall Town and ended up at the night spot for the “washdown” when a scuffle ensued between Williams and another man. Harry reportedly after seeing her partner in the fight, tried to intervene and separate them but was stabbed to her thigh by the man.

At that point, Paul Grant, of Plaisance Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, who was with Williams and Harry for the outing, also tried to intervene, but was dealt a lash to his left side face and head. The man then turned to Williams and stabbed him with a sharp object, suspected to be a broken beer bottle and calmly walked away from the scene.

Thomas, who was identified as the suspect, was arrested shortly after.

The injured Williams was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention. His wife and friend were treated for their injuries and sent away.