Irfaan Ali grilled over fitness to lead

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) presidential candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali has, for some time now, grappled with two issues that could become significant talking points when the campaigns for the 2020 General Election begin in earnest.

The first is uncertainty over the integrity of the qualifications he has presented to the public, and the second is the view among sections of the public that he is, and would be operating under the shadow of PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, if the party is successful in the election.

Ali faced questions about both of those matters during a press conference yesterday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

QUALIFICATIONS

On the matter of his qualifications, Ali was asked what he would say to persons now who still have doubts about his qualifications.

“I have already made it very clear. I have addressed this issue. I think I have addressed this issue conclusively,” he said, abruptly.

Several aspects of Ali’s qualifications have come under question. Earlier this year, he was forced to upload several certificates to be circulated on social media. He had also during that period, held a press conference at the Opposition Leader’s office where he was swarmed by the media corps.

Unable to give convincing answers to reporters’ questions, Ali had to be defended by PPP loyalist, Kwame McCoy, who had the engagement brought to an end.

He continued to face calls for resolute answers.

Then in October, it was revealed that Ali was listed as a graduand for a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of the West Indies (UWI), a positive bump up for his image.

Despite this, it was brought to Ali’s attention yesterday that there may still be doubts lingering, even among his own supporters.

In response, Ali said “I don’t know what is lingering.”

He added that he knows for sure that he is qualified.

Jagdeo, by his side, posited that the issue will linger for some time, because it is his belief that the APNU+AFC is going to “spread lies to disparage our candidate.”

Ali went on to state that he refuses to be dragged into “gutter politics” and that he is only interested in focusing on policies and programmes.

UNDER JAGDEO’S SHADOW

Asked how he would ensure he stays independent, instead of shepherded by Jagdeo, Ali said that he will surely be the leader of the team.

He explained that the collective success of the PPP as a government would depend on how effectively the team works and achieves results.

“If there are issues, ultimately, I am responsible… And I can assure you that I’m independent and my position will be independent in the collective… with the collective.”

He did not provide, as asked, any safeguards to ensure he keeps the leadership role.

“In terms of safeguards, I don’t see how it’s linked to my independence as an individual or leading a cabinet. The fact is that Mr. Jagdeo is the General Secretary of the PPP. He is also an asset…that will be used in Government. So he’ll be part of the team.”

Even then, he revealed that Jagdeo will lead the list of candidates for the PPP, as the General Secretary has always held that post.

“I am very clear on my ability to lead… I want to say to you that [Jagdeo leading the list] does not pose any threat or an issue.”

Ali added that if the team does not perform well, or if there are individuals who are weak, then “of course, as a leader, you have to make decisions. And that decision lies in myself as President.”