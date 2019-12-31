Fake cop jailed for ‘stopping and robbing’ victim

Twenty-one year-old Daquan Robinson, is now behind bars following his guilty plea to robbing a man at gunpoint. Robinson was slapped with four charges, and was yesterday sentenced on one of them, when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

To the charge which he pleaded guilty, the court heard that, armed with a gun, he robbed Gary Hartman of two spectacles valued $30,000; a power pack charger valued $1,000, a wallet valued $2,000 and $10,000 cash – totaling to $43,000 – on December 8, 2019 at Merriman Mall.

On the first occasion that the matter was called, the court heard that on the day in question the victim was walking at the location with a haversack on his back containing the articles mentioned in the charge.

Robinson subsequently approached him and told him that he (Robinson) was a police officer. However, when the victim requested for Robinson to show him a badge, Robinson pulled out a black and grey gun from his waist.

He then pointed the weapon in the victim’s direction while saying “Give me everything.” Hartman emptied everything on the ground, after which Robinson told him to run before he shot him.

The victim then went to a police outpost to report the matter. Later, a Police Constable who was on duty was approached by Robinson, who reportedly told the rank, “Get out of here what are you doing in this area.”

The said policeman then asked Robinson to subject himself to a search which resulted in the discovery of the items mentioned in the charge. He was arrested and charged.

However, Robinson had told the court that the gun was in fact a plastic gun. “I told him to don’t move. He stopped, emptied his bag on the ground and I ‘tek’ he stuff. The officer meet me at Bourda Market and attacked me, then he ‘tek’ away dem tings. I tek de $10,000 but when I get arrest, I only had $3,000.

According to the probation officer, Robinson claimed that he is a school dropout as a result of financial instabilities, and was only arrested after he was constantly out of his home following multiple conflicts with his mother.

The probation report also indicated that his family is not aware of his bad character and the incident was not because of finances, since he is well taken care of.

In a final plea to the magistrate, the accused said, “It was a sincere incident; I didn’t mean to do it. I’m sorry for what happened and I just want help.”

After taking into consideration the fact that he is a first-time offender and the seriousness of the offence, the Magistrate sentenced Robinson to two years in prison.

In relation to the charges that Robinson pleaded not guilty, the prosecutor had objected to bail based on the fact that a gun was used and more than one person was robbed. Also, objections were made as a result of Robinson not having a fixed place of abode.

The first charge read that on December 7, 2019 at Church Street, while armed with a gun, Robinson robbed Keyon Crandon of $600.

It was alleged that on December 8, last, at Orange Walk, he robbed Desmond Daniels of a $5,000 cell phone while armed with a gun, and he was found with two iPhones suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.