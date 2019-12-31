De Old Year leffing some spiteful people behind

Is amazing de length to which people would go to spite somebody. Fuh this week alone is two people decide to be spiteful. And in both cases dem bun down de house and lef nuff people without a roof over dem head.

One was in Berbice. De owner had a problem wid a man who get really vex and threaten to out de woman light.

Poor child, she get frighten and go over at a neighbor fuh safety. Is when she by de neighbor that somebody tell she how she house on fire. And was a nice house. It had a little of everything. De lady did decorate de house nice fuh de Christmas. Now New Year come and she don’t have a roof.

But is de odda one on Princes Street that still got people talking. Dem boys see de blaze like if it appear out of nowhere. To mek matters worse, dem house deh close together so when one burn is odda houses it does carry.

Somebody claim how a man get vex and bun de house. Wha dem boys know fuh sure is a man dead. He run home when he hear de house on fire. People see him running up and down de road and hollering.

Some people seh he was a pressure case. Dem boys wouldn’t give dem mouth de liberty to mek such a statement. Dem see de man fall down suddenly and de next thing dem hear is people seh he got to rush to de hospital. De man dead.

Now people want to know if de man who set de house on fire gun get charge fuh murder because is de fore mek somebody dead.

People see nuff confusion. People want to fight and women holding back people. Was nuff bad blood at de scene. De end result is that people don’t have somewhere to live. Some of dem who get de li’l raise from de government did put up some. That bun up in de fire. Fuh some people de Old Year really carrying everything.

Talk half and watch out fuh de madness.