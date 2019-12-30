White Tiger Martial Arts Academy host successful Taekwondo grading

White Tiger Martial Arts Academy hosted yet another Taekwondo grading, which was held at its headquarters the New Amsterdam Town Hall. Twenty-two students participated in this grading, with scores averaging between 68 and 85 percent.

Students who participated in the examination were: Omarion Blair, Chris Hope, Sayyid Rajbali, Jelani Lambert, Andrew Layne, Aiden Kirton, Alyssa Abdulla, Adrian Larose, Ethan Abdulla, Anthony LaRose, Christopher Drupali, Jai Gopilall, Aliayah Harry, Alisha Harry, Ali Harry, Michael Dundass, Joshua Singh, Reanna Seeram, Nawaz Yang, Micquiel Wilburgh, Daniel Rigby and Neron Bourne.

Amoung other things for 2019 WTMAA held it annual Open Martial Arts Championship, also its second annual Spelling Bee Competition. Graditude is extended to National Sports Commission, Churches Chicken and the Ministry of Education for their assistance.

Founder and Chief Instructor of White Tiger Martial Arts Academy, Marcello Small wishes to extend season greetings and a prosperous New Year to entire Guyana, especially his students.

The successful students were:

Names Enter Exam at Rank Percentage Promoted to

Omarion Blair 10TH KUP White Belt 75% 8TH KUP Yellow Belt

Chris Hope 6TH KUP Green belt 75% 5TH KUP Blue Tip

SayyidRajbali 7TH KUP Green Tip 70% 6TH KUP Green belt

Jelani Lambert 7TH KUP Green Tip 78% 6TH KUP Green belt

Andrew Layne 5TH KUP Blue Tip 80% 4TH KUP Blue Belt

Aiden Kirton 5TH KUP Blue Tip 80% 4TH KUP Blue Belt

Alyssa Abdulla 7TH KUP Green Tip 71% 6TH KUP Green belt

Adrian Larose 5TH KUP Blue Tip 85% 4TH KUP Blue Belt

Ethan Abdulla 7TH KUP Green Tip 70% 6TH KUP Green belt

Anthony Larose 7TH KUP Green Tip 84% 6TH KUP Green belt

Cristopher Drupali 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 70% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Jai Gopilall 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 72% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Aliayah Harry 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 70% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Alisha Harry 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 71% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Ali Harry 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 72% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Michael Dundas 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 69% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Joshua Singh 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 70% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Reanna Seeram 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 75% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Nawaz Yang 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 68% 7TH KUP Green Tip

MicquielWilburgh 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 71% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Daniel Rigby 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 69% 7TH KUP Green Tip

Neron Bourne 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 77% 7TH KUP Green Tip