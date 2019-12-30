White Tiger Martial Arts Academy host successful Taekwondo grading

Latest update December 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
White Tiger Martial Arts Academy hosted yet another Taekwondo grading, which was held at its headquarters the New Amsterdam Town Hall. Twenty-two students participated in this grading, with scores averaging between 68 and 85 percent.
Students who participated in the examination were: Omarion Blair, Chris Hope, Sayyid Rajbali, Jelani Lambert, Andrew Layne, Aiden Kirton, Alyssa Abdulla, Adrian Larose, Ethan Abdulla, Anthony LaRose, Christopher Drupali, Jai Gopilall, Aliayah Harry, Alisha Harry, Ali Harry, Michael Dundass, Joshua Singh, Reanna Seeram, Nawaz Yang, Micquiel Wilburgh, Daniel Rigby and Neron Bourne.
Amoung other things for 2019 WTMAA held it annual Open Martial Arts Championship, also its second annual Spelling Bee Competition. Graditude is extended to National Sports Commission, Churches Chicken and the Ministry of Education for their assistance.
Founder and Chief Instructor of White Tiger Martial Arts Academy, Marcello Small wishes to extend season greetings and a prosperous New Year to entire Guyana, especially his students.
The successful students were:
Names Enter Exam at Rank Percentage Promoted to
Omarion Blair 10TH KUP White Belt 75% 8TH KUP Yellow Belt
Chris Hope 6TH KUP Green belt 75% 5TH KUP Blue Tip
SayyidRajbali 7TH KUP Green Tip 70% 6TH KUP Green belt
Jelani Lambert 7TH KUP Green Tip 78% 6TH KUP Green belt
Andrew Layne 5TH KUP Blue Tip 80% 4TH KUP Blue Belt
Aiden Kirton 5TH KUP Blue Tip 80% 4TH KUP Blue Belt
Alyssa Abdulla 7TH KUP Green Tip 71% 6TH KUP Green belt
Adrian Larose 5TH KUP Blue Tip 85% 4TH KUP Blue Belt
Ethan Abdulla 7TH KUP Green Tip 70% 6TH KUP Green belt
Anthony Larose 7TH KUP Green Tip 84% 6TH KUP Green belt
Cristopher Drupali 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 70% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Jai Gopilall 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 72% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Aliayah Harry 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 70% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Alisha Harry 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 71% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Ali Harry 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 72% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Michael Dundas 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 69% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Joshua Singh 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 70% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Reanna Seeram 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 75% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Nawaz Yang 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 68% 7TH KUP Green Tip
MicquielWilburgh 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 71% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Daniel Rigby 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 69% 7TH KUP Green Tip
Neron Bourne 8TH KUP Yellow Belt 77% 7TH KUP Green Tip
