Training College lecturer’s home torched after row

A West Coast Berbice lecturer is now contemplating her next move after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed her three bedroom wooden and concrete home on Saturday evening.

However, the distraught woman is convinced that a male with whom she had a dispute torched her property.

The fire was said to have started at around 21:00 hrs at the Lot 428 #29 Village, West Coast Berbice home.

Mersha Gouveia who is employed at the Teachers Training College, Berbice Campus, said that earlier in the day, she and the individual whom she suspected had an argument.

This argument reportedly turned nasty and the man threatened to end her life.

Gouveia, fearing for her safety, left the home with her great-nephew who lives with her. A mere twenty minutes later, Gouveia who sought refuse at her neighbour’s home received word that her house was ablaze.

According to reports, passing residents relayed that they heard a loud explosion moments before the fire started.

The home was destroyed within minutes.

Gouveia said that she was unable to salvage anything from the home.

“Everything was destroyed, I didn’t get to save a thing, and everything I worked for, everything was destroyed.”

The woman estimated her losses to be in the millions.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commander, Superintendent Yonette Stephens disclosed that they have not classified the fire as an arson since no one was seen committing the act. The suspect was also not seen in or near the house when the fire started.

However, police are seeking to locate him.