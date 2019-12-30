Taxi, minibus operators frequently before court for sexual offences

Within the year, there have been several persons hauled before the courts for alleging being sexually involved with underage girls.

However, taxi drivers and minibus operators have outnumbered others in this regard. There have been cases in which bus operators are accused of luring young female passengers to isolated areas and taking advantage of them.

In one instance, a taxi driver who was hired by a young girl’s parents to take her to and from school was charged for allegedly raping her.

So far for the year, taxi-drivers and minibus conductors are among several committed to stand trial before a judge and jury for varying sexual offences.

The most recent matter is that of a 30-year-old taxi driver who is charged for raping a 12-year-old girl whom he picked up on the East Bank of Demerara after telling her he would drop her home.

However, it is alleged that when the child got into the vehicle, the driver took her to his home where he sexually assaulted her.

He was remanded to prison.

In another instance, a taxi driver of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, is before the court for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who stopped his car to take her to Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The teen had indicated that she was on her way to visit a relative at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

While on their way, the accused drove through a street in Farm, East Bank Demerara, where he allegedly pushed his hand under her shirt and rubbed her breasts before attempting to kiss her.

Later that day, the girl told her mother and the matter was later reported to the police.

He was charged and placed on $100,000, bail.

A route 48 minibus driver and his conductor were both remanded after they were charged for raping a 12-year-old girl who they picked up from lessons.

The conductor, of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was charged for engaging in sexual penetration with a girl under the age of 16.

The driver, 41, is charged for causing a girl under the age of 16, to engage in sexual penetration with his conductor. They were not allowed to plead to the indictable offences.

It is alleged that they picked up the girl after lesson then proceed to the home of one of the accused. According to reports, one of the men told the girl to go in the bedroom with his accomplice. He then locked the door and waited outside.

They later took her home. The child informed her parents and the alleged culprits were arrested and charged.

And a 32-year-old taxi driver of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, is charged for engaging in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old girl, between January 1, 2019, and February 15, 2019, at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

He is reportedly known to the girl’s family and after the incident, she told her mother what transpired. The matter was reported and the accused was arrested, charged and remanded.

In another case, a 32-year-old taxi driver of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was committed to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, who he was tasked with transporting to and from school.

Neville Thomas was not required to plead to the charge, which stated that between April 01, 2019 and April 30, 2019 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under 16 years.

After the conclusion of a Paper Committal, the Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Thomas for him to stand trial before a judge and jury.

According to information, the alleged victim is known to the defendant as he was her daily chauffeur. During the aforementioned date, it was alleged that Thomas picked up the girl from school and took her to a hotel in Diamond where he reportedly committed the act.

The victim later went home and told her parents what had transpired. They then took her to the police station where a report was made.

Dorian Fredricks, 24, a minibus conductor of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was also committed to stand trial in the High Court for a rape.

Fredericks is charged for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman in 2016. The Magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence made out against the accused and he will be tried before a Judge and Jury in the High Court.

(Renay Sambach)