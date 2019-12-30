Sooklall, Khan, Zaman slam half centuries as Good Success, Melville triumph

Good Success and Melville registered victories when the Prem Dhaniram/Chandrika Ragnauth and Tamesh Persaud 15-over softball competition continued yesterday at Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

Good Success beat Sarah by 120 runs. Batting first, Good Success posted 211-8. Navendra Sooklall struck one four and 10 sixes in a top score of 72, while Imran Khan made 55 with seven sixes. The pair added 126 for the third wicket to steady the innings, while Derwin Daniels scored 40 with one four and five sixes. Rakesh Choon claimed 3-31.

Sarah were restricted for 91-9, in reply. Choon made 25 and Jageshwar Persaud 14; Jaggernauth Manbodh captured 4-19, Beesham Moses had 3-12 and Charles Benjamin 2-10.

Melville defeated Noitgedacht by nine wickets. Noitgedacht took first strike and scored 157-9. Matthew Cheong made 40 and Marco Cheong 37. Ejaz Mohamed and Satnarine Sahadeo captured three wickets each, while Chris Singh had two. Melville responded with 160-1 in eight overs. Zameer Zaman hammered three fours and eight sixes in an attacking 75, while Tulsieram Ramadeem made 63 including four fours and a similar number of sixes.

Good Success overcame Noitgedacht by six wickets. Noitgedacht managed 76-9, taking first strike. Syman Steven made 22 as Jaggernauth Manbodh and Imran Khan captured three wickets each. Good Success replied with 79-4 in five overs.

Khan scored 33 and Mahase Ramnarine 25.

Good Success winning ways continued as they thumped Melville by seven wickets. Melville took first turn in the middle and posted 130 all out in 14.4 overs. Zameer Zaman struck three fours and seven sixes in scoring 70, while Devon Rambaran made 13 as Navendra Sooklall bagged 5-10 and Beesham Moses 2-18. Good Success responded with 131-3 in 10 overs. Imran Khan slammed one four and seven sixes in a fine 59, while Joel Steven made 29 not out and Sooklall an unbeaten 26.