Sooklall, Khan, Zaman slam half centuries as Good Success, Melville triumph

Latest update December 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Good Success and Melville registered victories when the Prem Dhaniram/Chandrika Ragnauth and Tamesh Persaud 15-over softball competition continued yesterday at Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.
Good Success beat Sarah by 120 runs. Batting first, Good Success posted 211-8. Navendra Sooklall struck one four and 10 sixes in a top score of 72, while Imran Khan made 55 with seven sixes. The pair added 126 for the third wicket to steady the innings, while Derwin Daniels scored 40 with one four and five sixes. Rakesh Choon claimed 3-31.
Sarah were restricted for 91-9, in reply. Choon made 25 and Jageshwar Persaud 14; Jaggernauth Manbodh captured 4-19, Beesham Moses had 3-12 and Charles Benjamin 2-10.
Melville defeated Noitgedacht by nine wickets. Noitgedacht took first strike and scored 157-9. Matthew Cheong made 40 and Marco Cheong 37. Ejaz Mohamed and Satnarine Sahadeo captured three wickets each, while Chris Singh had two. Melville responded with 160-1 in eight overs. Zameer Zaman hammered three fours and eight sixes in an attacking 75, while Tulsieram Ramadeem made 63 including four fours and a similar number of sixes.
Good Success overcame Noitgedacht by six wickets. Noitgedacht managed 76-9, taking first strike. Syman Steven made 22 as Jaggernauth Manbodh and Imran Khan captured three wickets each. Good Success replied with 79-4 in five overs.
Khan scored 33 and Mahase Ramnarine 25.
Good Success winning ways continued as they thumped Melville by seven wickets. Melville took first turn in the middle and posted 130 all out in 14.4 overs. Zameer Zaman struck three fours and seven sixes in scoring 70, while Devon Rambaran made 13 as Navendra Sooklall bagged 5-10 and Beesham Moses 2-18. Good Success responded with 131-3 in 10 overs. Imran Khan slammed one four and seven sixes in a fine 59, while Joel Steven made 29 not out and Sooklall an unbeaten 26.
Dec 30, 2019Perennial heavyweight Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion, dismissing Leopold Street by a 6-1 score on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela...
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
It is either I am on the verge of Alzheimer’s or with age, my mind is reaching opaqueness. The gentleman had his shopping... more
Kaieteur News has said that it will stand beside Stabroek News in the sister newspapers protest against the massive reduction... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]