Rising Sun horserace meet set for New Years Day

Dec 30, 2019 Sports 0

The Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, is set to come alive on Wednesday January 1st 2020 (New Years Day) with the staging of the Presidential Cup horserace meet.
The event, which is organised by Better Way Entertainment, has six races listed on the days card with over $3.5M in cash, trophies and other memorabilia up for the taking.
The Feature event is for horses classified C and lower for a winning take of $700,000 and trophy over 1mile.
The other events listed on the day are- The event for G and lower animals for a winning take of $350,000 and trophy over 1100M.
The race for I and lower horses has a top prize of $300,000 and trophy.
The race for two years animals will be contested for a winning purse of $200,000 and trophy.
The event for J and K and lower non-winners for 2019 will see the winner racing away with a winners take of $175,000 and trophy.
The L and lower animals will be galloping for a bounty of $150,000 and trophy.
Race time is 12:30 hrs.

