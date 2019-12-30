Public Infrastructure Min. proposes new Parika Stelling

Commuters of the Parika Ferry Stelling are to see a drastic development following the Ministry of Public Infrastructure submitting of an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an Environmental Authorisation.

This is to enable the constructing a new ferry stelling at Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo.

The proposed ferry stelling will replace the existing one and may entail demolition and excavation works, concrete and timber works, steel fabrication, pile driving, stock driving of materials and the removal of unwanted construction and demolition waste.

It is therefore envisaged that the execution of these activities may have some degree of environmental impact on the surrounding community.

As such, in keeping with the Environmental Protection Act, Cap. 20:05 Laws of Guyana, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be required before any decision to approve or reject the propose project.

The EPA is appealing to the public, that within 28 days of their initial notice, to make written submissions to the agency, setting out those questions and matters which they require to be answered or considered in the EIA.

The Parika Stelling is under rehabilitation. This should have been completed about two years ago.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson when contacted by this publication said that, “We will rehabilitate the Parika Stelling completely, with similar features to that of the Bartica Stelling. It will have commercial space, a shed so that people can go there and sell their produce, and persons can also open a restaurant or two.”

The Parika Ferry Stelling is among projects, which are set to undergo extensive rehabilitation under a USD$15 million loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).