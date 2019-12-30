New Trend Auto & Foodtown Year-end golf tourney… Kalyan Tiwari, William Walker and Mohanlall Dinanauth emerge winners

With all fairways prepared by the Club President himself, after the rains and year-end light work of grounds staff, the Lusignan Golf course was in refreshingly great condition, as returning veteran Kalyan Tiwari stamped his authority in taking the top honours from the golfers who sought to drive their way to the finish in the New Trend Autos exciting year-end ourney on Saturday December 28 last.

CEO and Owner of New Trend Auto, Rudy Ramalingum, whose first golf tournament sponsorship was under the Foodtown banner in June 2018, also sponsored under the New Trend Auto banner in March 2019 and has again stepped in to readily support development of golfing in Guyana and the Lusignan Golf Club, with this year-end tournament.

Played under the Medal Play system without Flights, the winners returned great performances: Kalyan Tiwari (67/16) 1st; William Walker (68/12) 2nd in the process beating Mohanlall Dinanauth (68/6) -3rd for the second place tie. The fourth place tie between 3 golfers Patrick Prashad (72/8), Shanella London (72/15) and Rabindranauth Persaud (72/16) was indication of the keenness and excitement of the tournament. (Prizes were only awarded to the first 3 Best Net scores.) Member Anasha Ally, who had been away from the course for a little while but also participated in the tournament, presented the prizes on behalf of New Trend Auto.

