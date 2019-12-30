KSM cops GMSA 2019 President’s Award

As Guyana stands on the cusp of a massive economic transformation from the Oil and Gas industry, a local company is forging its way to establish itself and take a place of its own in the construction sector.

KSM Investments Inc. is a local company that is owned and managed by Guyanese and, in just four years since the company commenced commercial production of a wide range of world-class concrete products, it has been in Winner’s Row on three occasions.

The latest was on December 18, 2019, when KSM copped the Guyana Manufacturer’s and Services Association (GMSA) 2019 President’s Award “In recognition of KSM supplying a critical need in the Construction Sector by raising the bar through the production of a wide-ranging variety of quality concrete products.”

In 2017, the company was awarded the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Gold Award for Quality and, in the same year, the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA)/ Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) “Local Investor of the Year Award for Customer satisfaction/ Customer retention.”

KSM was established from scratch in what was once swamplands along the East Coast Demerara highway at Good Hope.

Today, the company has exceeded expectations in the manufacturing of a range of hollow and vent blocks, pavers and kerb stones, all of which are engineered to meet international standards.

This flagship investment by entrepreneurs Mr. Mahadeo Panchu and family has indeed changed the dynamics and shifted the paradigm in Guyana’s budding construction sector, which is expected to undergo a massive transformation with the oncoming oil wealth.

Today, KSM’s numerous customers include the Government of Guyana and international contractors currently undertaking some of the largest private and public projects in Guyana, in addition to our many small, medium and large customers.

Our value-for-money products, including our EverLast Stone Pavers, have been transforming our landscape and adding beauty and value to properties, in addition to modernising our country.

The challenges we faced so far have been tremendous but this has made us stronger as we continue on our journey of ‘Revolutionising the Concrete Products Sector in Guyana’.