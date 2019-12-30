Latest update December 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KSM cops GMSA 2019 President’s Award

Dec 30, 2019 News 0

As Guyana stands on the cusp of a massive economic transformation from the Oil and Gas industry, a local company is forging its way to establish itself and take a place of its own in the construction sector.

Mr. Mahadeo Panchu (left) receives the award.

KSM Investments Inc. is a local company that is owned and managed by Guyanese and, in just four years since the company commenced commercial production of a wide range of world-class concrete products, it has been in Winner’s Row on three occasions.
The latest was on December 18, 2019, when KSM copped the Guyana Manufacturer’s and Services Association (GMSA) 2019 President’s Award “In recognition of KSM supplying a critical need in the Construction Sector by raising the bar through the production of a wide-ranging variety of quality concrete products.”
In 2017, the company was awarded the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Gold Award for Quality and, in the same year, the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA)/ Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) “Local Investor of the Year Award for Customer satisfaction/ Customer retention.”
KSM was established from scratch in what was once swamplands along the East Coast Demerara highway at Good Hope.
Today, the company has exceeded expectations in the manufacturing of a range of hollow and vent blocks, pavers and kerb stones, all of which are engineered to meet international standards.
This flagship investment by entrepreneurs Mr. Mahadeo Panchu and family has indeed changed the dynamics and shifted the paradigm in Guyana’s budding construction sector, which is expected to undergo a massive transformation with the oncoming oil wealth.
Today, KSM’s numerous customers include the Government of Guyana and international contractors currently undertaking some of the largest private and public projects in Guyana, in addition to our many small, medium and large customers.
Our value-for-money products, including our EverLast Stone Pavers, have been transforming our landscape and adding beauty and value to properties, in addition to modernising our country.
The challenges we faced so far have been tremendous but this has made us stronger as we continue on our journey of ‘Revolutionising the Concrete Products Sector in Guyana’.

More in this category

Sports

Bent Street crowned inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion

Bent Street crowned inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion

Dec 30, 2019

Perennial heavyweight Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion, dismissing Leopold Street by a 6-1 score on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela...
Read More
Inaugural 4 X 4 Under-18 Tournament… Royals shoot their way past Kwakwani A 18-14 to capture another title

Inaugural 4 X 4 Under-18 Tournament… Royals...

Dec 30, 2019

Everest CC host annual Awards Ceremony-Looknauth named Best All-Rounder of the year

Everest CC host annual Awards Ceremony-Looknauth...

Dec 30, 2019

Hockey review 2019 (Part one)…. GHB maintains high level of organisation

Hockey review 2019 (Part one)…. GHB...

Dec 30, 2019

Rising Sun horserace meet set for New Years Day

Rising Sun horserace meet set for New Years Day

Dec 30, 2019

Sooklall, Khan, Zaman slam half centuries as Good Success, Melville triumph

Sooklall, Khan, Zaman slam half centuries as Good...

Dec 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019