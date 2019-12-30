Inaugural 4 X 4 Under-18 Tournament… Royals shoot their way past Kwakwani A 18-14 to capture another title

Brilliant shooting and aggression were hallmarks as National 3 x 3 Under-18 Champions Victory Valley Royals on Saturday night crowned themselves the inaugural winners of the novelty 4 x 4 Under-18 Basketball championship over Kwakwani A, 18-14, in a tournament which was staged by United States-based Lindener Gary Stephens in association with the Kings Basketball Club and the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

The Royals showed their Royalty once more as their combination of the National champions Emmanuel LaRose, Kobe Tappin, Omar Green and Delroy Belle, in addition to the female players whom had to be on the court according to the rules of this special tournament, in Cliffana Hunter and Reshaba Carroll proved a winning unit.

They held off a surging Kwakwani A side which comprised YBG Under-16 Titan Bowl Most Valuable Player Hosea Conway, Elijah David, Hansel John, Huon Bethune and female players Shakeila Sampson and Kennesha Leacock in the thrilling final and romped home winners by the 18-14 final score.

It was a superb final and Kwakwani A were in with a chance as they pressed hard for second chances and possession at times, but, the will of the Royals proved superior in the end and justifiably handed them their second crown of the year at this level.

The Royals Emmanuel LaRose and Omar Green were awesome close to the basket and Tappin showed poise in shooting and Belle added variety and steadiness with the female players Hunter and Carroll who hustled their way into positions throughout the encounter.

In the end, LaRose finished with eight points and Tappin six to lead the Royals to that win.

For the Kwakwani A team, Huon Bethune and Matthew David had four apiece in a losing cause as their players came up short.

Stephens, a former coach and current president of the Kings Basketball Club, after the final, told the gathering: ”Myself, the Kings Organisation and the LABA made this possible. There were a few hiccups, we ironed it out and I must compliment Mr. Gravesande and his official team. There were (possibly) a few bad calls on both sides.”

He was particularly happy that parents came out to support their kids.

Stephens was very serious about discipline in the game and he accosted a player who was unwilling to adhere to one of his teammates saying; “If needs be the tournament could go lower to under-15 or lower to ensure that players understand the seriousness of being disciplined, noting players have also to respect the referees and teammates always.”

He said that once the LABA is on board again they want to have another tournament targeting the female players involvement once more, this time with two male and two female players.

This tournament, unlike the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federations (GABF) recent National Under-18 3 x 3 qualifiers to select a team to represent Guyana next year in a regional tournament in Guadeloupe which was won by Victory Valley Royals; was specially arranged for Under-18 Boys but was open to any age category among the female players to ensure more participation by clubs.

To reach the final Kwakwani A eliminated their B side 12-5, upturning an earlier loss to them in the preliminary round of play, while the Royals again shot their way past Kings 17-14 who handed them their lone loss in the preliminary round of the competition.