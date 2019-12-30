Latest update December 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GWI pipe breakage disrupts water supply in central Georgetown

Dec 30, 2019 News 0

Residents of several areas within Georgetown were forced to endure several hours without water on Saturday evening and Sunday morning after the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) experienced a major pipe breakage on Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.
According to a brief GWI online release, the water supply disruption was necessary to facilitate repairs to a “major damage on a 16 inch main located in front of the Indian High Commission.”
However, water pressure was back to normal by yesterday afternoon. A further release stated that “Following nonstop works since earlier today (Saturday), the broken 16-inch transmission main has been repaired” the Company said.
GWI indicated that it was expected to take approximately 30 minutes to one hour for the lines to be pressurised and filled up before it can reach customers taps.
Areas that were affected were Kitty, Campbellville, Subryanville, Bel Air, Queenstown, Alberttown, Bourda, Robbstown, Lacytown, Cummingsburg, Wortmanville, Lodge, Thomas Lands, Charlestown and Albouystown.

More in this category

Sports

Bent Street crowned inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion

Bent Street crowned inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion

Dec 30, 2019

Perennial heavyweight Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion, dismissing Leopold Street by a 6-1 score on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela...
Read More
Inaugural 4 X 4 Under-18 Tournament… Royals shoot their way past Kwakwani A 18-14 to capture another title

Inaugural 4 X 4 Under-18 Tournament… Royals...

Dec 30, 2019

Everest CC host annual Awards Ceremony-Looknauth named Best All-Rounder of the year

Everest CC host annual Awards Ceremony-Looknauth...

Dec 30, 2019

Hockey review 2019 (Part one)…. GHB maintains high level of organisation

Hockey review 2019 (Part one)…. GHB...

Dec 30, 2019

Rising Sun horserace meet set for New Years Day

Rising Sun horserace meet set for New Years Day

Dec 30, 2019

Sooklall, Khan, Zaman slam half centuries as Good Success, Melville triumph

Sooklall, Khan, Zaman slam half centuries as Good...

Dec 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019