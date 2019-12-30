GWI pipe breakage disrupts water supply in central Georgetown

Residents of several areas within Georgetown were forced to endure several hours without water on Saturday evening and Sunday morning after the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) experienced a major pipe breakage on Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

According to a brief GWI online release, the water supply disruption was necessary to facilitate repairs to a “major damage on a 16 inch main located in front of the Indian High Commission.”

However, water pressure was back to normal by yesterday afternoon. A further release stated that “Following nonstop works since earlier today (Saturday), the broken 16-inch transmission main has been repaired” the Company said.

GWI indicated that it was expected to take approximately 30 minutes to one hour for the lines to be pressurised and filled up before it can reach customers taps.

Areas that were affected were Kitty, Campbellville, Subryanville, Bel Air, Queenstown, Alberttown, Bourda, Robbstown, Lacytown, Cummingsburg, Wortmanville, Lodge, Thomas Lands, Charlestown and Albouystown.