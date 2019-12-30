GECOM invites local elections observers for accreditation

With less than three months remaining for the General and Regional Elections to be held on March 2, 2020, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has invited local elections observers to be considered for accreditation to observe the election polls.

According to the Commission, interested groups should be familiar and experienced about electoral laws and procedures.

Further, previous experience of election monitoring and/or other relevant experience or know-how and specific training, national and/or international training, ability to maintain professional independence and strict impartiality in the conduct of duties and demonstrated commitment to democracy and human rights, were also mentioned by the Commission.

Additionally, the Terms of Reference for Local Observers states that interested groups must “Refrain from any action which indicates, or is capable of being seen as indicating partisan support for any candidate, political party, political actor or tendency.”

The Terms of Reference also prevent observers from expressing views on subjects which are likely to be issues at the election and in particular refrain from communicating with voters on matters of partisan significance.

Observers are also to refrain from taking part in functions or activities, which could lead to perceptions of sympathy for a particular candidate, political party, political actor or tendency; for example, visits to military installations, or visits to official ceremonies sponsored by political parties.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously approved several international organisations to serve as Electoral Observers for the upcoming general and regional elections.

Among those approved are the Carter Center, the Organization of American States and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Other groups, which have shown interest are the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU); the Private Sector Commission (PSC); the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham Guyana).

Earlier, Chair of the Commission, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, had stated that in preparation for elections, the Commission is working along with the international community for assistance, while local observers will be accredited.