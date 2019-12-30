Everest CC host annual Awards Ceremony-Looknauth named Best All-Rounder of the year

Last Saturday night the Everest Cricket Club held its annual Awards Ceremony at the Clubs pavilion on Carifesta Avenue and Camp Road with off-spinner Richie Looknauth being adjudged the Clubs best All-Rounder for 2019.

With a strong Breeze blowing from the Atlantic Ocean from the North of the ground, Ron Morris, Secretary of the club, gave the feature address to a large gathering with included the British High Commissioner Greg Quinn, Deputy Indian High Commissioner R. K. PerIndia, Manager of Bank of Baroda Arun Gupta and K Juman Yassin President of the GOA and former President of Everest.

Also speaking was President of Everest, former Minister of Labour Mansoor Nadir in the PPP/C Government.

In October 1913 the East Indian Cricket Club was formed but in 1970 the name was changed to Everest and it is one of four grounds in Georgetown to host First Class cricket along with Bourda, Parade Ground in Middle street (Demerara vs Bdos in 1865) and GDF which hosted the 1987 Inter-County final between Demerara and Berbice.

The Camp Road Club finished as runners-up in April in the 2018 NBS second division 40-overs tournament and their massive 387-4 in 40 overs was the highest total ever made in the eight-year history of NBS, while centuries from the Everest Trio of Richie Looknauth, Amir Khan and Renaldo Renee in the same match, is also a NBS record for most centuries in an innings.

The club which made its debut as a first Class venue in 1997 when England toured the West Indies and has hosted seven First-Class and seven List A matches, are zone B leaders in on-going GISE Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall First Division two-day GCA competition.

The Awardees were as follows:

Junior Category

Batsman- Usherdeva Balgobin: 320 runs

Bowler Raynaldo Mohamed: 15 wickets.

Second Division

Batsman Dwayne Adams: 440 runs.

Bowler- Raylex Payne: 18 wickets.

First Division

Batsman Ronaldo Renee: 130 runs

Bowler Amir Khan: 37 wickets.

All-rounder: Richie Looknauth: 460 runs and 21 wickets.

Javed Rasheed: Most consistent player.

Anthony Khan was presented with a medal and pair of gloves for being selected for the U-15 National side, while Bats were presented to the top batsmen for each division by Mr Hafeez Ali of Rockaway Group.

Batting Gloves were presented to the junior cricketers who performed well this year. (Sean Devers)