Everest CC host annual Awards Ceremony-Looknauth named Best All-Rounder of the year

Latest update December 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Last Saturday night the Everest Cricket Club held its annual Awards Ceremony at the Clubs pavilion on Carifesta Avenue and Camp Road with off-spinner Richie Looknauth being adjudged the Clubs best All-Rounder for 2019.
With a strong Breeze blowing from the Atlantic Ocean from the North of the ground, Ron Morris, Secretary of the club, gave the feature address to a large gathering with included the British High Commissioner Greg Quinn, Deputy Indian High Commissioner R. K. PerIndia, Manager of Bank of Baroda Arun Gupta and K Juman Yassin President of the GOA and former President of Everest.
Also speaking was President of Everest, former Minister of Labour Mansoor Nadir in the PPP/C Government.
In October 1913 the East Indian Cricket Club was formed but in 1970 the name was changed to Everest and it is one of four grounds in Georgetown to host First Class cricket along with Bourda, Parade Ground in Middle street (Demerara vs Bdos in 1865) and GDF which hosted the 1987 Inter-County final between Demerara and Berbice.
The Camp Road Club finished as runners-up in April in the 2018 NBS second division 40-overs tournament and their massive 387-4 in 40 overs was the highest total ever made in the eight-year history of NBS, while centuries from the Everest Trio of Richie Looknauth, Amir Khan and Renaldo Renee in the same match, is also a NBS record for most centuries in an innings.
The club which made its debut as a first Class venue in 1997 when England toured the West Indies and has hosted seven First-Class and seven List A matches, are zone B leaders in on-going GISE Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall First Division two-day GCA competition.
The Awardees were as follows:
Junior Category
Batsman- Usherdeva Balgobin: 320 runs
Bowler Raynaldo Mohamed: 15 wickets.
Second Division
Batsman Dwayne Adams: 440 runs.
Bowler- Raylex Payne: 18 wickets.
First Division
Batsman Ronaldo Renee: 130 runs
Bowler Amir Khan: 37 wickets.
All-rounder: Richie Looknauth: 460 runs and 21 wickets.
Javed Rasheed: Most consistent player.
Anthony Khan was presented with a medal and pair of gloves for being selected for the U-15 National side, while Bats were presented to the top batsmen for each division by Mr Hafeez Ali of Rockaway Group.
Batting Gloves were presented to the junior cricketers who performed well this year. (Sean Devers)
Dec 30, 2019Perennial heavyweight Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion, dismissing Leopold Street by a 6-1 score on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela...
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019
It is either I am on the verge of Alzheimer’s or with age, my mind is reaching opaqueness. The gentleman had his shopping... more
Kaieteur News has said that it will stand beside Stabroek News in the sister newspapers protest against the massive reduction... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]