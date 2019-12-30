Even a junkie would strike a better deal

Kaieteur News has said that it will stand beside Stabroek News in the sister newspapers protest against the massive reduction in State-owned advertisements. Whether or not Stabroek News requests or welcomes this support, Kaieteur News as a matter of principle, has said it will support Stabroek News in what Kaieteur News believes is an unfair reduction of State ads.

Stabroek News had complained that since July, there has been a decline in State ads received, relative to that which is being provided to Kaieteur News and the Guyana Chronicle. It views this reduction as part of policy to punish it.

Glenn Lall, the publisher of the Kaieteur News, has made it clear that despite the cold-shoulder shown to him by Stabroek News, he will stand beside it in its row with the government. He believes that what is being done by the government is wrong and should be corrected. He does not support any withholding of ads to the Stabroek News.

Since July, Stabroek News has been highly critical of the Granger administration for its violations of the Constitution and his failure to name a date for the holding of elections. The newspaper has run a number of sharp front-page commentaries, highly critical of the government. The public will draw associations between the reduction in ads and vigorous editorial criticisms of the government by the newspaper.

Stabroek News yesterday reported that it will be forced to increase the price of its newspaper in light of the withholding of state advertisements. This newspaper was forced to do the same after it too had suffered a reduction in advertisements under the Peoples Progressive Party Civic.

The APNU, the AFC and PPPC have the same modus operandi. They have state power and they have been using it to penalise their critics. It is no coincidence reduction in the placement of state advertisements to Stabroek news occurred after that newspaper had been critical of the government actions following the no-confidence motion of one year ago.

The same nasty and vindictive acts that the PPPC did, under Jagdeo, the same thing is being done by the APNU and the AFC. It is unacceptable and indecent and shows that there is not much, in terms of political culture, separating these three political parties.

One side filled their pockets when they were in office and the other side seems bent on outdoing them. It is time for President Granger to give those persons who fattening themselves at the public trough, marching orders before the new year, just what a magistrate did recently.

A man appeared in front of magistrate recently and had the temerity to defend his attempt to rob another man. His defence was that he did push his hands in the mans pocket but he did not get anything. The magistrate in reprimanding him, told him that he was talking as if he had a right to rob the man. He sentenced him to two years in jail and wished him a Happy New Year.

Granger should do the same with some of those vagabonds within his administration who are doing as they please. He should send them home before the new year. They have done enough damage to his presidency and to the country.

The blue collar criminals who are stealing out of desperation would have no reason to do so if Guyana had gotten a better deal from the oil companies. If Guyana had properly negotiated its oil agreements, there would have been enough to ensure that nobody would have to steal to survive. But what Guyana got was a six for a nine.

The term junkie is used to refer to dope addicts who go around stealing items and selling it back at massively discounted price in order to support their habits. A junkie would steal a refrigerator worth $100,000 and resell it for $500. But you know what, that is no bargain compared to what the oil companies got from Guyana during the oil negotiations.

The country was being shortchanged by the Production Sharing Agreement signed between Guyana and the oil companies. Guyana settled for crumbs from the cake. A junkie would have settled for half a slice of cake.

Right now Stabroek News is being cut out from the State advertisement cake. The APNU and the AFC have learnt well from the PPPC. They have become the PPPC.

Kaieteur News will stand with Stabroek News! That newspaper is entitled to its slice of State advertisements.