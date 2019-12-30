Bent Street crowned inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion

Perennial heavyweight Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion, dismissing Leopold Street by a 6-1 score on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Jamal Baird, Brand Manager of Dragon Stout and tournament coordinators in a post final comment said, “I didnt expect this type of crowd at the final due to the brand being relatively unknown but I am very elated with the turnout and very satisfied with the overall outcome of the tournament.”

He further revealed, “Expect big things from the brand in the future, we envision and aim to expand the brand and the tournament to other regions. Georgetown was simply just the start.”

Meanwhile, Bent Street stalwart Colin Nelson praised the organizers for staging the event, adding, “It was a well coordinated tournament and we need more events like this and for more companies to come on board given the current football situation in Guyana. These competitions give players the opportunity to compete on a consistent basis.”

It was a clinical offensive showing from the star-studded Bent Street in front of a massive crowd, as they smashed three first half goals to effectively seal the title and status as Kings of Streetball.

Pernell Schultz opened the scoring in the third minute with a powerful shot into the right corner. This was followed by a Sheldon Holder goal, as he bundled his effort into the right side in the 11th minute from inside the penalty area.

The third goal then occurred in the 14th minute as Jermaine Beckles uncorked a left foot shot from outside the center of the area into the right side.

The carnage continued in the second period as Beckles grabbed his second in the 18th minute, placing his effort into the lower right side.

Schultz followed suit to complete his brace in the 23rd minute to make it 5-0, slotting home from the right side of the penalty area.

Rafael Edwards eventually pulled one back for Leopold Street with a well placed shot from the left side into the lower right corner in the 24th minute.

The aforesaid conversion was merely a blemish on the Bent Street performance as William Europe completed the scoreline in the 27th with a shot from the center into the right side.

With the win, Bent Street pocketed $300,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the runner-up collected $150,000 and a trophy.

Meanwhile, Rio All-Stars defeated Sparta Boss 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1 in the third place playoff.

With the win, Rio All-Stars walked away with $75,000 and the respective trophy. For the loser, they walked away with $50,000 and a trophy.

In the earlier semifinal round, Bent Street came from two goals down to defeat Rio All-Stars 4-2. Schultz copped a double in the 17th and 25th minutes, while Holder and Wilson netted in the 20th and 28th minutes each.

On target in the loss was Trayon Bobb in the 13th and 14th minutes. Also, Leopold Street bested Sparta Boss 2-1. Edwards and Okeeny Fraser scored in the 12th and 34th minutes respectively. On target in the loss was Ryan Hackett in the 22nd minute.

Complete Results

Final

Bent St-6 vs Leopold St-1

Bent Scorers

Jermaine Beckles-14th and 18th

Pernell Schultz-3rd and 23rd

Sheldon Holder-11th

William Europe-27th

Leopold Scorer

Rafael Edwards-24th

3rd Place

Sparta Boss-1 vs Rio All-Stars-1

Rio won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Semifinal

Game-1

Bent St-4 vs Rio All-Stars-2

Bent St Scorers

Pernell Schultz-17th and 25th

Sheldon Holder-20th

Daniel Wilson-28th

Rio Scorers

Trayon Bobb-13th and 14th

Game-2

Leopold St-2 vs Sparta Boss-1

Leopold Scorers

Rafael Edwards-12th

Okenny Fraser-34th

Sparta Scorer

Ryan Hackett-22nd