West Coast Warriors crowned MMZ 10/10 champs

West Coast Warriors beat host Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths by 10 wickets and five overs to spare in the final of the Meten-Meer-Zorg 10/10 fund raiser cricket competition which was held on Sunday last.

Batting first, the host struggled to 56 for 6 at the end of the 10 overs. Dexter George batting at seven saved the host, who did not look like they would have gotten past 40 at one stage, with 19 from 13 balls. Bowling for West Coast Warriors, Azaad Azeez was almost unplayable with figures of 3 for 5 from his two overs.

The Warriors galloped to 57 for 1 in five overs. Vickash Dhaniram scored 32 and Ameer Singh 18 not out. In the first match of the day West Coast Warriors beat Zeeburg off the last ball of the contest. Batting first, Zeeburg scored 100 for 3, in the 10 overs. Ershad Ali led with 41 with three fours and three sixes, while Yetesh Dhanpaul made 17 and Malcolm Hubbard 16 from four balls. In reply The Warriors struggled up front, but Cornelius Jaisingh, batting at number six cracked a breezy 37 from 14 balls, while Mandolall Doodnarine and Azaad Azeed contributed 12 apiece to see their team to victory. Malcolm Hubbard was excellent with the ball for Zeeburg grabbing 4 for 10 from his two overs.

Host Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths beat Mc Gill Sports Club in the first game. Batting first, the host scored a challenging 108 for 2 in the 10 overs with Sheldon Alexander scoring 44 from 16 deliveries, while Adharian Johnson made12.

Mc Gill Sports Club were bowled out for 74 in 9.4 overs in response. Veteran Sudesh Persaud scored 19 from 17 deliveries. Dexter George took 2 for 16 and Sheldon Alexander 2 for 19. Vickash Dhaniram was named man of the match in the final. The winner and runner up trophies were sponsored by Supreme PETROLEUM and the man of match trophy was sponsored by Trophy Stall.

The winner of the two tour tickets compliment of Odyssey Tours was won by Ms. Shenny of Meten-Meer-Zorg and Mr. Maniram of Zeeburg. The Meten-Meer-Zorg SC has expressed gratitude to the sponsors, players and fans who have assisted in contributing towards the event from which the proceeds will go towards helping to cover medical expenses for a family member of one of the players.