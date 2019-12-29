Warrior for the medically underserved…

Founder of US-based charity, Lori Narine, is a ‘Special Person’

“I firmly belief that healthcare should be a fundamental right; not a privilege. Access to adequate healthcare services is important for overall physical and mental health, prevention of diseases, detection and treatment of illnesses, quality of life, preventable death and increasing life expectancy. In countries like Guyana and the Caribbean, access to basic healthcare is challenging and critical care is often out of reach.”

By Rehanna Ramsay

Lori Narine is a dedicated humanitarian and philanthropist. She was born in Glasgow Village, Berbice, and understandably is the founder of the United States-based charitable organization, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA).

Her zeal for charity work is evident in her efforts with SHEA, a non-profit organization that helps to provide improved access to medical resources for citizens of Guyana and the Caribbean.

Since its inception, SHEA has helped dozens of patients acquire suitable emergency medical care and treatment, which was not available in their homeland.

Through the assistance of an individual donor system, the charity continues to provide aid to the medically underserved. SHEA’s package provides for medical, travelling and accommodation expenses often for not just the patients, but in some cases their family members as well.

The founder said that though the process of acquiring individual funding is often grueling, she remains extremely passionate about helping those in need.

As such, she continues to press on to achieve the goals set by SHEA, so much so that she has been dubbed “warrior for the underserved.”

Narine said that even though her life‘s path led to a rewarding career in business and fulfilling family life, her life‘s purpose would have never been complete without her work with SHEA.

Having immigrated to the US at age 14, Narine, with an inherent flair for business, said her focus was not on Guyana.

She said that she had settled into a comfortable life in the US, but troubling images on social media of persons in need of emergency medical care in her homeland and parts of the Caribbean set her on the path she is currently on.

“Charity was never something I planned. I was happy where my life’s path led, and did not give much thought to anything Guyana-related. However, I am very active on social media, which led me to read articles where families were pleading for help for their loved ones. I saw mothers literally begging in tears for help to save their children, and it broke my heart.”

Narine firmly believes that every individual deserves access to quality healthcare; regardless of their age, gender, race, religion, financial status, or geographic location.

LIFE IN GUYANA

Perhaps her concern for the well-being of people was fostered at a young age. But before the humanitarian could have settled into life as she now knows it, she enjoyed an extended family life in Edinburgh Scheme, Berbice. Narine said that her charitable qualities were harnessed by her parents, a seamstress and a taxi driver, who set the example.

“My parents had five children of their own, but they took in my aunt’s two infant daughters after she passed away.”

Narine stressed that “my mom and dad were strict yet loving.”

“They were great role models to my siblings and I… They showered us with unconditional love.”

With the household of more than nine girls at any given time, she recalls that her home was always chaotic, but in a good way.

“I had an amazing childhood. Our cousins also lived in the same home as my family, so there was never a dull moment, since the home consisted of between nine to thirteen girls at any given moment. My poor daddy had no chance at getting the bathroom to use. It was always good chaos at home,” she added with glee.Narine lauds her parents for their good values.“My father is a great humanitarian, though he would never consider himself one. My mom and dad taught us to love everyone. I was never exposed to racism until my teenage years when I was in the United States. In Guyana, we lived like family with all of our neighbours; it did not matter their skin colour, religious belief, or financial status. In fact, we celebrated all religious occasions, whether it was Christmas, Diwali, or Eid.”

Added to that, Narine said that she received her best educational experience in Guyana.

She recalled that I literally could not wait to wake up and go to school every day.

“I wanted to go to school on weekends too. I attended Berbice Educational Institute (BEI) in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The academic standard of BEI prepared me for the rest of my life. However, the best part of attending this school was my amazing classmates. I met some of the most incredible individuals at BEI, many of whom are lifelong friends of mine and SHEA volunteers and supporters.”

U.S. MIGRATIONBy the time she was 14 years old, Narine’s parents were looking to ensure that they can give her the best life.

“Unfortunately, at that time, Guyana had limited opportunities, especially for girls. My parents felt we would have greater opportunities and a better quality of life in the U.S.”

Moreover, the family relocated to Queens, New York.

She said that given her humble Guyanese roots, New York was indeed a culture shock.

It was however not a major issue, as Narine also had many relatives in the U.S. to make the adjustment easier.

By the time she completed her schooling in New York, Narine had already found her niche in life.

She was on a path to becoming an entrepreneur; something she said came naturally. With many academic achievements under her belt, she continued to further her studies in Business Administration, a field in which she has enjoyed a stellar career of two decades.

“I think business chose me. I actually excelled in science and biology, but at the age of sixteen, I began working in the business field and it continued into my adulthood.”

With a well-rounded family life and career, Narine felt the need to give back to her community and make a difference.

Having witnessed the devastation that is caused by the lack of basic healthcare; children dying because access to the proper medical care needed was/is not available in Guyana, or because their families are too poor to pay for treatment, Narine embarked on creating SHEA.

“It made me think of my children and imagined my parents in those situations, and it lit a fire in my heart that has never dimmed. I began to assist these families on my personal time.”

Today SHEA is helping scores of people in dire need of medical treatment bridge the gap between poverty and access to healthcare.

Narine recalled her first case was 21-year-old, Samantha Persaud.

“Sam was pregnant and suffered from hypertension. Her parents took her from one hospital to the next, but could not find the treatment necessary to save her life. Her condition took a turn for the worse; she popped a vessel in her brain and began hemorrhaging. Her parents were advised to seek immediate overseas treatment or she along with her fetus would die within a couple of weeks. The family tried desperately to raise the funds but failed,” Narine recalled.

After reading about the family’s struggles, she recalled starting a crowd funding campaign to help.

“I had no idea what to expect. The first few days no one donated, but I pleaded on social media daily, and eventually donations began to pour in. Within one week we raised US$5,000 and sent it to the family. The funds facilitated Sam’s medical transfer and the initial treatment phase. I continued my efforts to raise an additional $5,000 which saw Sam through treatment completion. Sam and her baby were subsequently saved and are now leading happy healthy lives.”

Her next case was Bhojpaul Ramjas, a young boy who had been bullied, beaten, electrocuted and set on fire, then left for dead.

In fact, Narine says Bhojpaul‘s case is the reason SHEA exists today.

She recalls that Bhojpaul had spent over 500 days at Georgetown Public Hospital but was discharged when nothing further could be done for him.

“When I heard of his story I could not believe he was still alive, so I sent a friend to look into it. Bhojpaul was bed-ridden for over two years; he just lay in agony and waited for a miracle or death. He had open wounds across his entire body. You could see his bones through the raw open flesh on his legs and arms. I took on his case and worked in conjunction with his immediate family, his aunt, and the owner of Poonai’s Pharmacy in Rose Hall to assist Bhojpaul in any way possible.”

Once again, Narine started a crowd funding campaign and asked for donations.

She also reached out to hospitals in the United States on Bhojpaul’s behalf.

“I must have completed 200 medical applications and spoke to just as many doctors, pleading for help. Fortunately, we were able to procure treatment, secure a medical visa, coordinate travel and accommodations, and Bhojpaul traveled to Houston, Texas, where he received lifesaving treatment. Within a few months, Bhojpaul was back to his old self; walking, swimming, smiling, and most of all pain-free,” she said of the case that led to SHEA’s official launch.

“It was Bhojpaul’s case that catapulted me into charity. I sat with my family and together we made the decision to move forward in creating a charity to help more children like him.”

Narine noted that her coming up with a name for the charity “was easy, since SHEA is a nickname given to me by my father. So in his honour, the charity was named Saving Hands Emergency Aid – SHEA.”

SHEA was officially launched as a non-profit charitable organization in 2015. Narine says that getting SHEA off the ground was incredibly challenging.

“I did not know anything about starting a charity; we had no funding or local support, so I had to learn it all from the ground up. SHEA’s start-up cost was funded by my husband and I, along with support from a few friends.”

While funding remains a challenge for the charity, the businesswoman said “watching our patients walk out of hospitals with smiles on their faces is the most amazing feeling in the world.”

She stressed, however, that it would make more of a difference if there was more from businesses and private entities.

“It’s our great hope that more of the local and international Guyanese-owned businesses would get on board and support the cause.

Narine explained that all SHEA’S work is done through volunteers, but once a case is referred to SHEA, it is presented to the board for approval.

“Once approved, we begin reaching out to our partner hospitals to secure treatment. After treatment is secured and we have an estimate of the associated costs, we begin fundraising by sharing the story on our social media platforms. While we fundraise, we simultaneously make all necessary arrangements for obtaining passports, visas, airfare, housing, meals, ground transportation, and other necessities,” she explained.

Narine added, “When we accept a case, we ensure all areas are covered, so that the families can focus on their loved ones and not worry how they will get to and from medical facilities, or where their meals will come from.”

Despite the challenges to date, SHEA’s efforts have saved the lives of 14 people and provided assistance to several dozen others.

It came as no surprise really when in 2019 SHEA charity received a “Certificate of Recognition” for humanitarian work from the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio. And also this year, its founder was recognized with an award from “Let the Women Speak,”– for its commitment to saving lives.

Narine credits the charity’s success to her amazing support team. She says the volunteers and members of her immediate family are part of the reasons SHEA gets work done.

“My immediate family, especially my husband Kenny and my daughter and son, are my biggest supporters. Whenever SHEA has a case, it’s all hands-on deck; they support me whether it is with paperwork or making dinner, so that I can focus on patient care and transport. My husband is the co-founder of the organization and my children, Cindy and Kris, volunteer. So family is my biggest support; they do whatever it takes to keep me focused and grounded.”

She admits there are times when she has to sacrifice family time to tend to the charity.

“I feel incredibly guilty on many occasions, because I miss out on a lot of special family time while promoting SHEA’s mission. Family always comes first, but when we have a case where a child is dying, that takes precedence.”

Besides the philanthropic ventures, Narine loves spending time with her family, taking vacations and enjoying the company of her good friends. She considers her two children to be her “greatest accomplishments”.