UDFA Christmas semifinals

Can Coomacka upset Botafago, as Topp XX challenge H & L Winners Connection for final places

Two intriguing matchups are set for the Mackenzie Sports Club ground tonight as the Upper Demerara Football Association’s annual Christmas football championship has reached its semifinals; where Botafago, who limped through to reach the final four, now have the challenge of a fearless

Coomacka team in the second game of a double header at 21:00hrs, while in the first from 19:00hrs Topp XX will hope to turn back the hand of time and put in a good show when they tackle the many times winners of this championship Winners Connection.

Botafago after losing their two opening matches, had a big 5-1 win that allowed them the chance to advance form their group of four where two teams were allowed a place in the final four.

That being so, they now take on a Coomacka side that is daring and rearing to reach their first ever final.

They have a group of youngsters who will come at their opponents and Coach Carlsdale Aaron is looking to his side to come out on top. He said his team showed courage when they faced Eagles United last year and that in itself was a good yardstick, as Eagles United had just won the league and went on to win this very tournament.

According to Aaron, “We are not underrating no team, but come game night they (Botafago) are the known team but with the type of players we have, we got the upper hand. They are going to battle it out to the end.

Lorrick Daw, Wheatland Thom, Ateba Edmundson, Lionel Peters (Jr.) and goalkeeper Kellon Major are players with a

heart that will not allow this opportunity to go away easily and Aaron will look towards the usual support that accompanies teams from that community tonight.

However, the first game will also give answers as to which of the other two will reach this year’s final on New Year’s night.

Topp XX through late strikes in overtime play were able to reach the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over a tired Amelia’s Ward Panthers after both teams were scoreless in 90 minutes of play. The energy by Topp XX no doubt was encouraging as Jamal Bentick got the double and Noel the other in that important win.

In the other game Wednesday night, Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection overcame Capital FC 4-2 behind a hat-trick from the boot of Marmalaque Davidson and another by Shaquille Frank. Both goals for Capital FC were registered by Tony Adams, ensuring their spot in the final four.

That means that the main strikers in the Winners Connection fold are in fine form especially Davidson who is among the key scorers in this tournament.

This match therefore will be as interesting as the other semifinal and a good crowd for this year’s semifinals is highly anticipated once more.