Storm Bird flies away with top honours at KMTC Boxing Day horserace meet

Latest update December 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
TNT dominant in winning H class race
Storm Bird stormed out of the gates and flew away from its opponents as it dished out a gate to pole licking on its challengers to run away with the
feature Metro Mile event when the Kennard Memorial Turf Club staged their annual Boxing Day horserace meet at the Club’s track, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.The animal, trained by Fazal Habibulla and ridden by Trinidadian Jockey Razack, raced away with the Metro Office and Computer Supplies 1$M first prize and trophy as it won by about 20 lengths. Golden Blue Echo of the Nand Persaud Stable placed second with Settling Star settling for third, while pre race favourite Lucky Star was beaten into fourth.
It was a good day for connection of the Nand Persaud Stable as the ever improving TNT made light work of the opposition to win the H and Lower seven furlongs event in convincing fashion. Good Will Boy and Not This Time will have to try again as TNT trained by Mohendra Persaud with Jockey Ajai in the stirrups raced away with the $250,000 first prize and trophy.
Flash De Cash was in winner’s row in the controversial two-year-old event for Guyana-bred maiden horses. The race had 13 starters but with only 12 gates available the animal that started outside was eventually declared winner after passing the finishing line first, but was disqualified after it was concluded that it started long before the others. Perfect Pleasure, She’s a Maneater and Mi Diablita occupied the other positions. The win was worth $200,000 and trophy.
There was no secret of the L class open race as Secret Flyer flew away with the $170,000 top prize and trophy as Awesome Banner, Plane Land and Irish Boy were the others that placed.
Red Weasel got the better of Perfect Return, Osana and Touch Gold in the race for L non winners for 2018-2019. Red Weasel’s took home $150,000 and trophy for the win.
The L non earners even saw Magaline winning from De Wicked Cat and Osana to take the $130,000 and trophy available.
The Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Racing Stable, with owner/trainer Mohendra Persaud in the forefront, was the top stable on show. Jockey Razack out of Trinidad and Tobago was the champion Jockey. The runner up jockey was Ramnarain, while jockey Grey was the top apprentice of the day.
Among the sponsors were Metro Computer and Office supplies, Trophy Stall and Ansa Mc AL Trading.
The champion jockey, stable and trainer were all presented with accolades compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.
Coordinator Dennis De Roop said it was a good day for racing and thanked everyone for their assistance.
Dec 29, 2019West Coast Warriors beat host Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths by 10 wickets and five overs to spare in the final of the Meten-Meer-Zorg 10/10 fund raiser cricket competition which was held on Sunday...
Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019
Your friend has access to your house. You trust him. You ignore the fact that he stole a particular music CD. You thought... more
There is a lot of cake around at Christmas time. Cakes are part of the traditional staple in the homes of Guyanese. It is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]