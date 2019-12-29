REO Storm on a mission to bring accountability back to Region One

There is still some way to go to improve the level of accountability in Region One but Regional Executive Officer [REO], Lieutenant Colonel Randy Storm, has assured moves are being made in this regard.

Col. Storm admitted that when he first arrived in Region One as the REO of the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] he was appalled at the level of accountability there. According to him, there were several things that were being done unprofessionally and unethically.

He assumed the position of REO last January.

“When I first came here the people would say that there is no law and order here, and from how government finances and resources were being expended, I was just appalled.

“It was very difficult bringing it to the letter…There is certainly more work that needs to be done if we are going to bring it to 100 percent,” he said.

The REO pointed out that one of the greatest challenges was ensuring that there was value for money as it related to projects. He said there was evidence that several projects were not properly done or even completed but the contractors were paid.

This state of affairs was a bother to Col. Storm. Moreover, he embraced an approach of examining projects before monies were paid. He even began demanding that some contractors do corrective ahead of full payment.

“There were several difficulties with several projects, but I had embarked upon visiting several of the projects and after checking some they were not completed when I inspected them. Several contractors were recalled and for those that we had their monies, they were told to correct the mistakes and or faults before they can access payment,” the REO said.

REO Storm in giving examples of some sloppy projects, referred to the Port Kaituma Amerindian Hostel, which after inspection was found to be devoid of several installations in the bathroom area.

“There was a nursery school at Moruca where the contractor said that he had completed it and after checking I realized that the floor of that nursery school was not constructed properly and as a result water was settling under the flooring.

“The sad part was that people had accepted this sloppy and very poor work. I demanded that he level the floor as the students were nursery level and this was certainly posing a danger for them to use such crooked flooring.”

The REO pointed to the dire need for training of several levels of staff pointing out that many departments have personnel who lack basic knowledge and skills of their duties.

This, he said, has significantly contributed to the poor performance of many staffers in various departments. He revealed, for example, that the stores department continues to suffer immensely as there are no trained stores personnel thus resulting in it being run unprofessionally.

“What I intend to do in 2020 is to have persons trained. What I found was that people were doing all kind of magic…I intend putting an end to the magic by providing training as we must improve the store accounting,” the REO disclosed.

REO Storm stressed that with contractors being required to deliver in terms of both quality and a timely manner, several have come to the realization that they may no longer qualify for work in the region.

He said that taxpayers’ monies must be accounted for and therefore while he serves as REO he will demand the highest level of professionalism from contractors.

According to Col. Storm accountability will remain his number one priority during his tenure as REO.

“No longer will we at the region tolerate sloppy and very poor work. Contractors are aware that I am not someone who will stick for this level of nonsense. If they want to continue securing contracts from this RDC then they must recognize that they have to deliver as we cannot allow them to scantly waste taxpayers’ monies.

“Someone must be held accountable for the monies that are being spent and as the REO I will ensure that I can remain accountable as the people expects nothing less from their REO,” he declared.