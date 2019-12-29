Latest update December 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pres. Granger commissions $800M power plant in Bartica

Dec 29, 2019 News 0

With the aim of providing reliable electricity to Guyanese, President David Granger yesterday commissioned a 3.3megawatt power plant at Dogg Point, Agatash, Bartica, Region Seven.
The $800M power plant, which is a collaboration of the government through the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), is expected to meet the demand of the residents of Bartica. It will be sufficiently powered by three 1.1 megawatt high-speed diesel engines..
The President stated, “Energy security is critical to Bartica’s role as an ignition to human development. The plant’s generation capacity will exceed the demands of the town.”
Earlier a number of challenges were faced during the project, such as issues with closing a sandpit and bad weather conditions.
While the power generation needs will be met, minor interruptions to the power supply, which will aid in the maintenance of transmission lines may occur.
The state-of-the-art power plant is expected to provide relief to residents, who have experienced severe power outages for the longest while in recent times.

 

More in this category

Sports

West Coast Warriors crowned MMZ 10/10 champs

West Coast Warriors crowned MMZ 10/10 champs

Dec 29, 2019

West Coast Warriors beat host Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths by 10 wickets and five overs to spare in the final of the Meten-Meer-Zorg 10/10 fund raiser cricket competition which was held on Sunday...
Read More
UDFA Christmas semifinals

UDFA Christmas semifinals

Dec 29, 2019

Storm Bird flies away with top honours at KMTC Boxing Day horserace meet

Storm Bird flies away with top honours at KMTC...

Dec 29, 2019

SBF Petroleum 50-over Franchise League review Lower C’tyne take title, E’bo take runners-up

SBF Petroleum 50-over Franchise League review...

Dec 29, 2019

Radar Security supports Super 16 Cup

Radar Security supports Super 16 Cup

Dec 29, 2019

Orrin Boston and friends host last Sunday 2019 Pull A Rama

Orrin Boston and friends host last Sunday 2019...

Dec 29, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • You want to share my cake?

    There is a lot of cake around at Christmas time. Cakes are part of the traditional staple in the homes of Guyanese. It is... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019