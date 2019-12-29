Pres. Granger commissions $800M power plant in Bartica

Latest update December 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
With the aim of providing reliable electricity to Guyanese, President David Granger yesterday commissioned a 3.3megawatt power plant at Dogg Point, Agatash, Bartica, Region Seven.
The $800M power plant, which is a collaboration of the government through the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), is expected to meet the demand of the residents of Bartica. It will be sufficiently powered by three 1.1 megawatt high-speed diesel engines..
The President stated, “Energy security is critical to Bartica’s role as an ignition to human development. The plant’s generation capacity will exceed the demands of the town.”
Earlier a number of challenges were faced during the project, such as issues with closing a sandpit and bad weather conditions.
While the power generation needs will be met, minor interruptions to the power supply, which will aid in the maintenance of transmission lines may occur.
The state-of-the-art power plant is expected to provide relief to residents, who have experienced severe power outages for the longest while in recent times.
