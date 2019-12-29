Lucky babies win in “Sleepy One Million Dollar promotion”

Sleepy, the leading brand of baby diaper in Guyana, has concluded its one-million-dollar baby photo Facebook page contest (Sleepy South America) for most likes and shares.

The two-month competition featured an intense race of over 700 participants and ended with two victorious families who were overjoyed by their Christmas winnings.

The handing over of the cheques was done by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sueria Manufacturing, Mr. Frank Sanichara; the Brand Manager- Mr. Safie Mohamed and the Merchandising Manager-Ms. Monique Tiwari.

The Million-Dollar prize was shared between baby Christian Sooklall of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast who received $500,000 for the most shares and baby Lindea Ross of D’ Aguiar Park, Georgetown receiving the other $500,000 for the most likes.

The overjoyed parents of the champion babies were enthusiastic about productively utilizing their monetary rewards.

“Sleepy Diaper is grateful for the overwhelming support you the contestants have displayed for the brand presented every competitor with a complementary pack of baby wipes and diapers.

Sleepy diapers are available in over 140 countries. Sueria Manufacturing is proudly the sole supplier of Sleepy diapers in Guyana.

Some features of Sleepy diapers are the super absorbent core, flexible waist bands, wetness indicator, organic materials, and softly woven textile amongst numerous others.

Their organic nature provides an assured safety and the best quality for our precious babies. Sleepy diapers have an extensive product line which upholds the highest standards at unbeatable prices that make it stands out from all other brands.

The Sleepy line includes sensitive diaper, ultra-sensitive pull ups and the one and only, fashionable, denim diaper.

Besides baby diapers, the Sleepy brand is also known for its all-natural makeup remover wipes, baby wet wipes, adult diapers and all-natural sanitary napkins.