Magistrate tells convicted thief “Happy New Year in prison”

The New Year will break yet another thief in prison after Magistrate Faith McGusty sentenced a man to prison for attempting to rob a Christmas shopper early last week.

Akeem Ishmael appeared on Friday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

It was alleged that on December 23, 2019, Ishmael attempted to commit robbery under arms. The charge continued that while he was armed with a knife, he attempted to rob Jose Tamblante.

After pleading to the offense the defendant asked to explain his actions. He said, “I have a one-year-old daughter. Her birthday was December 14, last. I does only get pay $15,000 and the money finish. The frustration of getting stuff for my daughter made me do it because her mother doesn’t work.”

“I was walking and I saw the man and I tried to push my hand in his pocket. We got into a scuffle then the police come and collect me.”

Moreover, the victim was able to make a court appearance and he spoke with the aid of a Spanish interpreter, relating a similar story to the court.

The court heard that Tamblante was in town doing Christmas shopping and while on his way to the bus park he felt a hand in his back pocket.

He held on to the hand and upon turning around he saw the defendant. The men then got into a scuffle and that is when Ishmael pulled out a knife.

The victim added that when the defendant pulled out the knife he held unto that hand too and wrestled him down to the ground.

Luckily a police patrol was passing at the said time and rendered assistance to apprehend the accused. Tamblante also said that during the scuffle he received injuries to his body.

In an attempt to earn sympathy from the magistrate the defendant said, “I didn’t even get to take nothing. Me hand get bruise up too during the fight. Please take it easy on me for the sake of my daughter and just now is New Year.”

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh highlighted that the defendant was previously charged for a similar offense four years ago and he was instructed to compensate the victim.

Given the details presented to the court the magistrate said, “You are speaking as though the man had to give you his money and when he didn’t comply you pulled out a knife. Frustration does not give you the right to steal from people and if you are not earning enough look for another job. Now you are sentenced to two years in prison. Happy New Year to you.”