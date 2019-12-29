Latest update December 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

De oil company mean to rob Guyana

Dec 29, 2019 Dem Boys Seh

Dem farriners proppa smart. Dem would do everything to rob dem small countries even if it means tekking way de crumbs that they getting.
Exxon come and find barrels of oil. Guyana got so much oil that nuff people who living today gun dead and gone and Exxon gun still be pumping oil out of Guyana. And children who ain’t born yet gun be fighting Exxon fuh a proppa share of de cake.
But that fight start now. Guyana agree that any farrin worker attached to de oil company wouldn’t pay any income tax if dem wuk in Guyana fuh less that 183 days a year. Wha de oil company does do is let de people wuk fuh 180 days and ship dem out. De replacement gun come in by de time de first set leff.
Is de IMF see de kak and advising Guyana not to allow it. Regardless of how long dem stay, once dem wukking in Guyana dem must pay dem income tax. But de oil people dem smart. Dem done decide that de two per cent royalty is enough fuh a country like Guyana.
That is why dem boys don’t believe that Guyana gun get any profit share. When you robbing people you don’t have sympathy, but Guyana like people from a poor country, always got a sympathetic heart.
Dem boys find a story bout how de same oil company treat people in Indonesia. Although de bad treatment was almost twenty years ago, people still frighten to talk. Dem know who get rape, who get kill and who get rob.
Dem gone to court in Uncle Sam and de oil company singing de Shaggy song, “It wasn’t me.” De court gun decide.
Is de same thing happen when dem boys talk bout de land giveaway. When dew Sanata issue come up fuh Cabinet discuss Jagdeo seh he walkout suh he didn’t have to mek a decision.
Dem boys want to know who gun know de boss friend thing coming up fuh discussion and gun vote against it.
Well odda people learn Jagdeo trick. Jagdeo give a man land and when de man apply to change it to farming land he recuse himself from de discussion.
Talk half and watch how Guyana does get rob.

