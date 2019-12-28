Latest update December 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Williams guides Lusignan B to four-wicket win with attacking century

Opener Robin Williams struck an attacking century to guide Lusignan B to a four-wicket victory over Lusignan A when the teams collided in a T20 softball fixture on Boxing Day at the Lusignan Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara.

The winning Lusignan B team.

Batting first, Lusignan A managed 257-8. Vishnu Ramjeet hammered three fours and 10 sixes in a fine 106, while Gewan Persaud made 51 with three fours and four sixes and Naven Persaud 43 including six sixes.
Sakichan Jhagdeo claimed 4-15 and Azad Mohamed 2-16.
Williams then led the successful run chase with a top score of 143. He stroked two fours and 21 sixes, while Alex Sital and Roy Seebaran made 25 each; Sital hit three sixes and Seebaran four sixes. Lusignan B ended on 260-4 in 17.5 overs.
Rajendra Naikbaran took 2-35. Williams was named man-of-the-match.

 

