Up Set are Trophy Stall Boxing Day dominoes champs in Wakenaam

Up Set emerged champions of the Trophy Stall dominoes competition which was contested on Boxing Day at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

Up Set chalked up 80 games to beat Set Up with 75 games and Up Rising on 70 games in the final.

Up Set took an early lead with Khemraj Surujpaul and Mohamed Kalam making six games each as they finished the first sitting on 15 games, while Set Up finished the sitting with 12 games with Siddiq Mohamed making six and Vijay Persaud four; Up Rising ended the round on 10 games with Fidel Birbal scoring five.

The second and third sitting saw Up Set maintaining the lead, but Set Up managed to close the gap in the fourth and fifth sittings. Up Set commenced the final sitting with a narrow three-game lead, but Tom Singh with six games ensured that they prevailed. Surujpaul and Kalam made 17 games each, while Singh got 16 for the winners.

Siddiq Mohamed made the maximum 18 games for Set Up, while Nazeer Mohamed marked 16 and Vijay Persaud 12. Birbal chalked 16 games for Up Rising, while Aslam and Heera Sukram contributed 15 each.

Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Trophy Stall CEO Ramesh Sunich and congratulated the winners.