Latest update December 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Up Set are Trophy Stall Boxing Day dominoes champs in Wakenaam

Dec 28, 2019 Sports 0

Up Set emerged champions of the Trophy Stall dominoes competition which was contested on Boxing Day at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

The victorious Up Set team.

Up Set chalked up 80 games to beat Set Up with 75 games and Up Rising on 70 games in the final.
Up Set took an early lead with Khemraj Surujpaul and Mohamed Kalam making six games each as they finished the first sitting on 15 games, while Set Up finished the sitting with 12 games with Siddiq Mohamed making six and Vijay Persaud four; Up Rising ended the round on 10 games with Fidel Birbal scoring five.
The second and third sitting saw Up Set maintaining the lead, but Set Up managed to close the gap in the fourth and fifth sittings. Up Set commenced the final sitting with a narrow three-game lead, but Tom Singh with six games ensured that they prevailed. Surujpaul and Kalam made 17 games each, while Singh got 16 for the winners.
Siddiq Mohamed made the maximum 18 games for Set Up, while Nazeer Mohamed marked 16 and Vijay Persaud 12. Birbal chalked 16 games for Up Rising, while Aslam and Heera Sukram contributed 15 each.
Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Trophy Stall CEO Ramesh Sunich and congratulated the winners.

More in this category

Sports

FIFA clears way for sanctions against players and officials Organisation of football tournaments outside the control of the GFF

FIFA clears way for sanctions against players and officials...

Dec 28, 2019

Georgetown – The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has officially written the Guyana Football Fe deration (GFF) reiterating that the GFF has the responsibility for...
Read More
Williams guides Lusignan B to four-wicket win with attacking century

Williams guides Lusignan B to four-wicket win...

Dec 28, 2019

Up Set are Trophy Stall Boxing Day dominoes champs in Wakenaam

Up Set are Trophy Stall Boxing Day dominoes...

Dec 28, 2019

GFF Super 16 Cup – Semi Final Dye Cast

GFF Super 16 Cup – Semi Final Dye Cast

Dec 28, 2019

Paradise, Friendship secure semi-final berths in 592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival

Paradise, Friendship secure semi-final berths in...

Dec 28, 2019

Berbice Nigel Hinds Financial Basketball tourney continues today and tomorrow

Berbice Nigel Hinds Financial Basketball tourney...

Dec 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019