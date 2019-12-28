Police beat wrong twin brother

Samuel Giddings, 32, of ‘B’ Field Sophia is pleading with police officers to know their suspects. He was severely beaten by ranks yesterday morning around 06:00hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that Giddings, who was mistaken for his identical twin brother, received a sound beating from five police officers reportedly station at the Brickdam Police Station for a matter he knows nothing of.

As a result of the beating, the man sustained a broken left arm, lacerations and bruises to other parts of his body.

According to sources, Giddings works as a mason while is brother is a known chain snatcher.

Speaking with the injured man yesterday from his bedside at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains a patient, Mr. Giddings stated that yesterday morning, he was in the comfort of his home that he shares with his brother and mother when he heard a rapping on the front door.

However, upon opening the door to see who was on the other side, he was roughly snatched and beaten by police ranks who kept asking him, “if he ain’t gon stop thief”.

“Is my neighbour had to tell the police officers to stop beating me because he [Sammy Giddings] is not the man they are looking for.”

Mr. Giddings said that after the police ranks realised that he was not the suspect, the ranks left him on the ground bleeding from his wounds.

“Is my neighbour had to take me to the hospital, because after the neighbour keep telling the policeman that is two of us that look exactly alike. The police ranks stop beating me and left the area.”

A police source told Kaieteur News that last Monday, a woman lodged a report at a police station stating that she was robbed by Samuel Giddings. It was then that police working on information approached the given address to arrest the suspect, not knowing that they are identical twins.

Mr. Giddings stated that after being transported to the city hospital, he received a call from someone who identified himself to be a police rank, apologising for the inconvenience.

The suspect is still at large.