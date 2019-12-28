Paradise, Friendship secure semi-final berths in 592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival

Paradise and Friendship secured semi-final berths in the 592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival on Christmas Day, defeating Buxton and Mahaica via penalty kicks at the Buxton Community Center ground.

Paradise will now match skills with Friendship in the semi-final round tomorrow at the same venue. The second semi-final will pit Golden Grove against Beterverwagting [BV].

Tournament coordinator Eon Havercome during a post-match comment said, “The quarterfinal section has certainly exceeded expectations. All four matches were decided by the lottery known as penalty kicks which highlights the competitive nature of the tournament, which is very rare in local football. The fans were once again treated to a drama filled night and were on the edge of their seats throughout the evening. We now head into the semi-final round which will certainly not disappoint given the standard of the previous rounds. Once again I would like to commend the players and fans for their unwavering support in making the tournament a success. This tournament has the potential to be the main staple of the East Coast Demerara region in the foreseeable future.”

Paradise defeated Buxton 4-3 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended 2-2. Buxton commenced the shoot-out and stumbled, failing from the mark as the goalkeeper completed a save.

Paradise seized the opportunity to take the lead as they scored. Both teams then scored in the second round, as Paradise maintained their one goal lead at 2-1. The third round mirrored the second, with both teams netting from the distance to take the score to 3-2.

The fourth section continued the trend of the previous two rounds, as both teams scored to push the score to 4-3. However, Buxton sealed their own exit, as they blasted over the crossbar in the fifth round.

Prior to their exit, Buxton opened the scoring in the sixth minute as Derrick Weekes lashed his effort into the lower right side. The lead quickly ballooned to 2-0, with Esan Hamer rifling his attempt into the right corner from the left side.

This lead was maintained heading into the halftime interval. However, Paradise pulled one back in the 70th minute through Teshawn Gordon, who blasted into the roof of the net. The score was then levelled in the 88th minute as Quincy Adams slotted home inside the left of the box.

Meanwhile, Friendship bested Mahaica 5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 3-3. For Friendship, Dillon Wright copped a double in the 10th and 27th minutes, while Clive Andries added a goal in the 62nd minute.

For Mahaica, Travis Adams fashioned a brace in the 15th and 41st minutes, while Shamar McPherson tallied an 80th minute strike.

The eventual champion of the event will pocket $500,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second, third and fourth place finisher will receive $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

Similarly, individual prizes will also be awarded for the Most Valuable Player [MVP] of the tournament, the MVP of the finale, the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament and the Best Goalkeeper of the final.

Some of the major sponsors of the tournament include Bakewell Guyana Incorporated, ExxonMobil, the NSC, Flavours Boss and the Colin Talbot Construction Services.

Complete Results

Game-1

Friendship-3 vs Mahaica-3

Friendship won 5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks

Friendship Scorers

Dillon Wright-10th and 27th

Clive Andries-62nd

Mahaica Scorers

Travis Adams-15th and 41st

Shamar McPherson-80th

Game-2

Paradise-2 vs Buxton-2

Paradise won 4-3 on penalty kicks

Paradise Scorers

Teshawn Gordon-70th

Quincy Adams-88th

Buxton Scorers

Derrick Weekes-6th

Esan Hamer-13th