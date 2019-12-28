Jagdeo lie down pon Ram Jattan

Soulja Bai call to meet wid GECOM because he want to mek sure dat GECOM ready to hold credible elections. Dem had some problems wid names. Some people names couldn’t be found. Anyhow, dem manage to straighten out de list.

But de meeting nearly cause a commotion. Two of de opposition members seh dem wasn’t going to meet wid Granger because he illegal. Somehow, dem change dem mouth and go to de meeting. Dat is how Bruck up Benn ask him when Parliament gon dissolve and when he people gon resign.

Soulja Bai seh Parliament gon dissolve de day before Old Year’s Day. Dem boys seh de opposition really want to see Soulja Bai move out from State House. Things reach de stage wheh Jagdeo mekking up stories and blaming Soulja Bai.

He announce dat Ram Jattan got some bank account in Capital One Bank in New York and he shovel US$5 million in dis account.

Dem boys know how Jagdeo does lie but people like to hear lie. One group even call Ram Jattan to find out if is true and when he didn’t answer, dem seh how Ram Jattan refuse to confirm and deny. Dis time is Jagdeo lie pon Ram Jattan.

Anybody wid sense know dat in dis day of money laundering, you can’t pas dem kind of money into any bank account unless you name Jagdeo. If you transfer US$10,000 from one bank to somebody account is nuff question and explaining.

Yesterday after de mischief done, Jagdeo seh he wrong and he sorry. He seh if Soulja Bai did hire people to check all who got foreign bank account, he woulda never mek such a statement bout Ram Jattan. He seh Soulja Bai got to tek de blame.

Dis is de same man who seh Soulja Bai tek state funds and build a big house pon de East Bank. Dis time, de man only tek over he brudda house.

Jagdeo done planning de next lie and Bruck up Benn planning de next question fuh Soulja Bai.

Talk half and don’t sorry fuh de politicians.