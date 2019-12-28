GFF Super 16 Cup – Semi Final Dye Cast

Santos downs def. champs Den Amstel; GDF edge Buxton; Police arrest Western Tigers

Six of the eight days into the 2019/2020 edition of the GFF Super 16 Cup and we now know the teams who would be contesting the semi finals tomorrow night at the GFC Ground, Bourda.

We also know that a new champion would be crowned following the exit of defending champions, Den Amstel at the hands of Santos Football Club in clinical fashion, 3-0. Netting the final goal was Kester ‘Shoes’ Jacobs who had won the 2018/2019 championship with Den Amstel; for that matter, Santos’ current Captain and Central Defender, Kevin Dundas also won the tournament with Den Amstel.

The match-ups on boxing night were anticipated to be exciting, the young Buxton United did take the fight to the Guyana Defence Force but were guilty of spilling at least three chances in the first half which, and as has been the case ever so often, not capitalising came back to haunt them as the Soldiers nailed them in the end.

Santos ensured that they handed themselves a chance to challenge for the top prize by eliminating the defending champions, West Demerara’s Den Amstel compliments of a solid 3-0 win, while the match that continued from Christmas Night between the Guyana Police Force and Western Tigers saw the Lawmen putting the Tigers away very early, Trayon Bobb scoring on the first run down (111th minute) of the ten (10) minute affair.

The match, which was the feature affair on Christmas Night, had to be continued on Boxing Night due to the lights at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary shutting down. At that juncture, the score was tied at 1-1 and the game was in the second half of extra time.

Daniel Wilson had sent the Police ahead in the 50th minute but Western Tigers found the neutralising goal on the stroke of full time (89th minute) via the penalty route, Andrew Murray nailing the shot.

Fast track to Boxing Night, when the whistle was sounded to signal the start of the final ten minutes at GFC, the man starting the ball, Bobb in combo with Wilson and Pernel Shultz and teammates showed the energy and focus to score straightaway even as the Tigers were still getting warm.

Western, somehow did not seem to en-armored to give it their all given the fact that it was all but ten minutes remaining and having had almost 24-hours to recover. Their lack of capitalizing on the moment cost them in the end.

Police have now advanced to the last four and have earned a date with the Guyana Defence Force in a match that certainly has all t

he ingredients for an explosive combat.

The Army was held under duress for sometime against the young and exciting Buxton United but the Buxtonians can only blame themselves for letting their opponents off the hook. With the first half ending 0-0, it was Buxton which took the lead in the 61st minute, Omari Glasgow finally being able to find the target after a few misses, one of those, mere minutes before he beat GDF Custodian, Enoch Carmichael.

But Buxton’s goal only woke up the GDF side as they responded in like manner four minutes later, Benjamin Opara leveling things up in the 65th minute, and his fourth goal of the tournament, the same as Fruta Conquerors’ Delon Lanferman.

That goal changed the momentum of the match and the GDF eventually sealed the deal with a Sherwin Caesar goal in the 90th minute.

Santos, even though they were reduced to 10-men in the 69th minute were still able to send Den Amstel packing. Ryan October’s second yellow card in the 69th minute having received the first in the 6th minute did not really matter as by then, Santos were already up 2-0.

The battle was real as neither team were prepared to give up any real estate in the final third which made it difficult for chances

to be had. But Santos eventually found the opening in the 43rd minute, Orin Yarde pouncing on the chance with glee to hammer his shot past goalkeeper Ryan Hunte.

Stephon Reynolds doubled the advantage for Santos two minutes into the second half and by then it was all over bar the shouting for Den Amstel. The sealer, which more or less rubbed salt into the wounds of the Den Amstel team, came off the boot of one of their own, Kester Jacobs in the 90+2 minute.

Santos have earned a date with Fruta Conquerors in the first semi final tomorrow night at the GFC Ground, the second semi would be a battle of the armed forces when the Guyana Defence Force throws down the gauntlet to their counterparts from the Guyana Police Force.