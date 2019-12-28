Berbice Nigel Hinds Financial Basketball tourney continues today and tomorrow

First Division Basketball action continues today, December 28th under the auspices of the Berbice Basketball Association in the 2019 Berbice Mecca Classic Championships and sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial.

Fyrish Black Sharks will play Rose Hall Town Jammers from 7:00 PM at the Vryman’s Irvin, New Amsterdam Basketball Court in East Berbice.

Then on Sunday (tomorrow), December 29th in West Berbice at Hopetown Basketball Court, Canje Knights will challenge Hopetown Stealers, game time 4:00 PM.

The competing teams are seeking to win the $100,000 1st Prize in the Tournament is sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial Services.

Fyrish Black Sharks will be led by: Carl Logan, Lemuel Simpson, Deon Cummings and

Allandro Hercules.

Hopetown Steelers will look to: Kebon Mare, Teron Lucas and Devon Nedd.