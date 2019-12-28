Another bundle of joy arrives at Christmas

On Christmas night, another mother was blessed with her very own bundle of joy. Ms. Deniescia Joseph, a 21-year-old gave birth to a baby girl at the Mahdia Hospital at 20:56 hrs.

She came through with a safe delivery by midwife, Malinda Haramotoo who was assisted by Medex Siland.

The mother of the child was presented with a hamper, adorned with “Christmas babies”. Christmas Day deliveries are usually glorified for their grand entrance on Christmas Day.

The delighted mother will welcome the new year with her new arrival in her very arms.