$360,000 disbursement for Santa Cruz fruit farmers

Twelve farmers from Santa Cruz who will be supplying the soon to be established Fruit Factory there received $30,000 each to commence land clearing, preparation and planting.

This is in preparation to make the village, which is located in Moruca sub-district, Barima/Waini, Region One become one of the most industrious fruit juice, jelly and marmalade producing villages in Guyana.

The 12 farmers received the financial support from Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, during a recent visit to the Region.

Before making the presentation, Minister Garrido-Lowe said, “We are investing $3M in the first phase for twelve farmers so that they can plant fruit trees and build a processing factory. This will be your very own business.”

“Your Government believes in you as a person and as a village, so we are going to help you and to support you and come next year, we will have more money for the processing factory because it will be done in three phases (a three-year project).

“We know you will excel because you are hardworking, strong and an enterprising people,” the Minister assured.

Several farmers have already commenced land clearing and preparation.

Minister Garrido-Lowe emphasized that the Government is focused on working together with the Indigenous people all across Guyana .

“For a long time, for many, many years, we have been the same way. That’s why we must be careful when we are choosing our leaders.”

“The President wants Indigenous peoples to be respected by all,” Minister Garrido-Lowe assured residents.

“We do not want progress to stop and our people must not be afraid but to continue to enjoy a better standard of living. There are lots more to do and we have proven to you in four years that we can do just that. Look at the Moruca Bridge and lots of other projects we have done.”

Among the plantlets soon to be planted are cherry, orange, tangerine, lime, papaw, golden apple, guava, soursop, pineapple and banana.

It is estimated that the fruits will be ready for harvesting between 18 months and three years by which time a factory will be constructed, furnished and fully operable.

Production will be done in keeping with international standards. During a visit to the village last October, Minister Garrido-Lowe underscored Government’s commitment to making available the necessary support needed to ensure the project is sustained.

It will also ensure that villagers are gainfully employed, physical and infrastructural development realized and the goal of ensuring food security achieved.

The Fruit Farm will complement Kwebanna’s Cassava Processing Facility, the Santa Rosa Ground Coffee Project, both in the Moruca sub-district and the Smith Creek Fish and Crab Processing Facility in the Mabaruma sub-district. These are all viable economic projects.

Santa Cruz is home to more than 400 residents who are involved in farming and fishing as their main economic activities.

Meanwhile, scores of children who turned out to the meeting received toys for the holidays bringing the total number of toys distributed in Cabora, Mora, Kwebanna, Santa Cruz and Four Miles to in excess of five hundred.