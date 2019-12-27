Traffic Chief says no sacred drivers – willing to personally take reports about law-breakers who drive cops’ buses

Those who drive buses owned by police ranks will not be exempted from the law.

In fact, Chief Traffic Officer Linden Isles is willing to take these reports himself.

That’s the assurance that Mr. Isles is giving to individuals who are hesitant to file complaints against errant minibus operators who are driving vehicles that are owned by members of the Force.

He was responding to a Kaieteur News report that a commuter had expressed fear of reporting the driver of a Route 42 bus. The vehicle was allegedly owned by a police inspector.

The driver had allegedly put some passengers out in the rain, after they complained about the loud and vulgar music that he was playing. Despite reassurances from a senior police official, the passenger making the complaint had declined to give a statement.

“If he (the passenger) feels that he would not get any action, he can call my office; he can call me,” Isles said yesterday.

“Regardless of who owns or who drives the bus, action will be taken.”

But the Traffic Chief also stressed that a number of individuals who operate vehicles owned by police ranks have already been prosecuted.

“The bus on the East Coast of Demerara, where the guys were hanging out of the vehicle is owned by a police rank; and another on the East Bank of Demerara (where the driver broke the laws) is also owned by a policeman.”

He noted that both drivers were prosecuted, and one vehicle was impounded for several days.

It has been a horrible year for the Police Traffic Department.

On November 30, four people, including a 12-year-old girl, perished after a speeding minibus ploughed into a car at Nismes, West Bank Demerara. The accident was one of other similar tragedies which occurred during Road Safety Week.

Then, on December 18, five people, including a pregnant medex, were killed when a speeding minibus collided with a truck at Mahaicony, West Coast Berbice.

The Traffic Chief has blamed speeding and drunk drivers for causing most road accidents. But he also called on commuters to play their part in reducing the carnage.

“This whole situation is an attitude situation, and if persons don’t change their attitudes, we will continue to have these accidents,” Isles said.