Soulja Bai got problems wid de sell out people

Soulja Bai don’t mek sport when it come to praying. Before he tun President he use to go to church almost every Sunday. And dem boys know that he never use to go to one church. And is not that he was looking fuh God. Is that he was moody.

Dem boys seh if he wake up one morning and he want to sing and clap he hand he would go to a Pentecostal church. Christmas Eve night he went to he regular church. And he pray that some of he ministers would tek a turn fuh de better.

Poor Soulja Bai couldn’t tek holding a meeting wid some of dem and smelling rum. No matter wha time of de day he call de meeting some of he Ministers smelling of rum. Now that elections coming, dem boys hope that he tek nuff of dem Ministers and carry dem to church.

De only thing that can happen is that lightning gun strike all dem imposters. That is why Jagdeo don’t go to church. De one time he went to a funeral he get an electric shock. Since then he avoiding dem church like how mosquitoes does avoid Baygon.

Dem boys believe that some of Soulja Bai people sell out Guyana. Dem sell out to dem company wukking in bauxite; dem sell out to dem wha wukking in de gold industry and now dem sell out to dem oil companies.

But is not only Soulja Bai got that problem. Jagdeo had people who nearly sell out de whole of Guyana. Dem use to sell wid one hand and collect wid de next. That is how Sanata sell, that is how GPC sell and that is how nuff of dem get so much land that all of dem is multi-billionaires today.

Dem did even sell out de airwaves. Some get radio station wha dem sell and some get television channel.

Talk half and help get rid of dem Guyana sellers.