Region One completes 85 percent of its projects…

others rolled over to next year – REO

Despite encountering numerous challenges during the course of the year, the Regional Administration of Region One was able to complete 85 percent of its works. This is according to Regional Executive Officer [REO], Mr. Randy Storm.

Storm took up the position of REO on January 17, 2018 and, according to him, he was able to see the completion 17 projects.

“I inherited seventeen 2018 projects from my predecessor and I immediately sought to ensure that they were completed, because I firmly believe that government projects should be completed in a timely and professional manner,” Storm said.

But according to the REO, several projects were severely affected this year as persons were told that there is no government in place and as such, they shouldn’t do any projects. This, he said, led to several projects being incomplete that will have to be rolled over to next year. The REO committed to this approach since, according to him, the residents will benefit significantly once these projects are completed.

“Practically we have until the December 31, and I am working very hard along with my staff to ensure that we can secure the rollover, as these projects will certainly bring value to the region and most importantly the residents,” he stressed.

Among the primary projects that are expected to be completed in the New Year are the Hosororo Primary School, which, he said, was identified as a school that needed urgent and immediate repairs during a ministerial outreach this year. The school which is expected to be completed by the second week of January 2020, is estimated to cost $2.5 million.

Storm said that during a Christmas luncheon held for several children in Barbima by the Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, efforts were made to identify the need for a new bridge across the Barabina Creek. This was seen as necessary since, according to Storm, the Creek, which is infested with alligators and snakes, is very dangerous for the students traversing it, especially when it rains. This project, he said, is slated to be completed to the tune of $8million.

Also, he disclosed that the Canal Bank Primary is expected to be completed and handed over by Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, by January 6, 2020. This project was seen as necessary since, according to the REO, the school was structurally unstable, thus placing the students and teachers’ lives at risk. To address this problem, a decision was made to enclose the bottom of the school. This project is being executed to the tune of $2.2 million.

Storm said that the projects which were issued by the National Tender Board are expected to be completed, even as he pointed out that another school, Port Kaituma Primary, is set to be completed in time for the opening of the January school term.

This project, the REO disclosed, is being executed to the tune of $53 million. He said that this project is moving forward aggressively, and remains confident that it will be completed at the stipulated time. He noted further that similar construction and repairs are being done at the Port Kaituma Secondary School, explaining that while it is easier to conduct works at the Primary School, they are mindful of not interrupting classes at the secondary school.

As such, he stated that work will be done in three stages to the three buildings at the secondary school, with the students being accommodated in two of the buildings, while each one is being done. This project, he declared, will be completed by the end of February 2020, and is being done to the tune of $42 million.

“It is important to note that these projects are rollovers, and these projects were only able to get moving in mid-October after we were secured a new engineer in the region. I must thank Minister [Annette] Ferguson who played a pivotal role in securing the new engineer after the previous engineer was bent on a go-slow after being told by persons that the government is illegal,” REO Storm said.

He added, “Several projects were moving at snail’s pace as it was evident that the previous engineer was bent on stalling progress and after Minister Ferguson visited in June and conducted investigations, she secured the new engineer in October. It was then, together with the staff, we got moving resulting in several projects being completed and some rolling over.”

Another project that is moving apace, the REO said, is the enclosing of the bottom flat of the RDC Secretariat for the purpose of a Conference Hall. This project, he said, is being constructed to the tune of $10.9 million. This project will be completed on December 31, and Storm added that it will further improve and enhance the RDC in holding a number of meetings at the office.

REO Storm declared that with the acquisition of the new engineer, the works are well on their way to being completed and the residents of the Region will certainly welcome several projects in 2020.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Murwin Allison [the engineer] who has thus far have demonstrated a zeal and willingness to get the work done, and this is the kind of attitude that we need urgently in this region. I continue to endeavour to the staff that irrespective of their political affiliation, they have a responsibility to the government and people of this region to execute their professional duties in a balanced and mature manner, as their actions can either help in building and/or destroying lives,” the REO reiterated.