Pump attendant tries to fight off bandits with ruler, gets shot twice

By Shikema Dey

A pump attendant at the New Hope, East Bank Demerara gas station was shot twice in the leg after bravely trying, with a metal ruler, to ward off two bandits who attempted to rob the establishment on Tuesday evening.

Despite the men carting off with the night’s sales, the attendant’s valiant efforts were not unnoticed, as he fought courageously to thwarts the men’s attack.

The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV footage and started at around 8:00pm.

In the video lasting one minute and fourteen seconds, the pump attendant, Terry Lallbeharry, was the only worker in the establishment at the time.

Lallbeharry was seen standing next to a drawer while one of the suspects, dressed in a black hoodie, stood in front of him brandishing a gun.

Lallbeharry, with a metal ruler firmly in his hand, bravely stood his ground and could be heard telling the

impatient intruder “don’t bluff nobody hay boy”. Seconds later, he was shot once to the leg.

The bandit may have expected the injured man to move from his position but instead, the brave pump attendant stood firm, picking up a nearby plastic chair and throwing it at the bandit.

This move appeared to have angered the robber who paced the gas station for several seconds before returning and firing a second shot at Lallbeharry who could be heard screaming “no boy no”.

Even after this, the worker refused to move.

At his wits’ end, the bandit called for assistance from his accomplice, who then pushed the bleeding Lallbeharry from near the wooden table and proceeded to empty the drawer containing the day’s sales.

The men even searched Lallbeharry before making good their escape on a nearby motorcycle.

The injured Lallbeharry was taken to the nearby medical facility where he was treated and is said to be in stable condition.

Investigations are going.