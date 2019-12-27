Predo diapers surprises Xmas moms, babies at GPHC

Predo Baby Diapers on Wednesday surprised several Christmas day moms with gift hampers.

The diapers and baby wipes are a premium quality brand of diapers distributed by Sueria Manufacturing Inc.

According to the company, Predo’s Premium Comfort Baby Diaper comes with a high absorbency rate, elastic side tapes, double leak barriers, cotton soft material and flexible side tapes.

The company also announced a major campaign where purchases of a jumbo pack Predo diapers, of between 48-76, would see the buyer receiving free baby wipes and shampoo.

The company said the deal is countrywide.