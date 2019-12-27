Predo diapers surprises Xmas moms, babies at GPHC

Latest update December 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Predo Baby Diapers on Wednesday surprised several Christmas day moms with gift hampers.
The diapers and baby wipes are a premium quality brand of diapers distributed by Sueria Manufacturing Inc.
According to the company, Predo’s Premium Comfort Baby Diaper comes with a high absorbency rate, elastic side tapes, double leak barriers, cotton soft material and flexible side tapes.
The company also announced a major campaign where purchases of a jumbo pack Predo diapers, of between 48-76, would see the buyer receiving free baby wipes and shampoo.
The company said the deal is countrywide.
Dec 27, 2019Jaguars end with 5th consecutive title despite 3 defeats By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars defeated T&T Red Force by six wickets on the third day of their final round Regional First-Class...
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
I am not going to state which location the conversation took place. I am not going to identify the gender of the complainant.... more
The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is a valid criticism of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that they have more often failed... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]