Predo diapers surprises Xmas moms, babies at GPHC

Predo Baby Diapers on Wednesday surprised several Christmas day moms with gift hampers.
The diapers and baby wipes are a premium quality brand of diapers distributed by Sueria Manufacturing Inc.
According to the company, Predo’s Premium Comfort Baby Diaper comes with a high absorbency rate, elastic side tapes, double leak barriers, cotton soft material and flexible side tapes.
The company also announced a major campaign where purchases of a jumbo pack Predo diapers, of between 48-76, would see the buyer receiving free baby wipes and shampoo.
The company said the deal is countrywide.

 

