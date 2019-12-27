Latest update December 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

New Amsterdam man remanded on narcotics charge

A man who was allegedly nabbed with a quantity of narcotics during a police sting operation last Sunday in New Amsterdam has been remanded to jail.
Andrew Fausett, 19, of Ferry Street, New Amsterdam, appeared on Tuesday before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the Albion Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He was said to have had 465 grams of marijuana in his possession.
The case for the prosecution was that around 10:30 hrs on the day in question, acting on information, a party of police went to the No. 56 Bus Park at the Matthew Allen (Stelling Road), New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Upon their arrival at the bus park, they noticed Fausett, who was carrying a haversack and acting in a suspicious manner. He was approached and searched, and three bulky parcels wrapped in transparent tape were found in the haversack.
The parcels were opened in his presence and what appeared to be leaves, seeds and stems of the marijuana plant were found inside. He was arrested and taken to the Central Police Station where the substance was tested and weighed and found to be 465 grams of marijuana.
In court, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail until January 2nd.

