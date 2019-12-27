Latest update December 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Narine takes top position Trophy Stall 40-miles cycle road race in Berbice

Dec 27, 2019

Balram Narine was able to outsprint Andre ‘Padlock’ Green to take top honours when Trophy Stall 40 miles cycle road race was held along the Corentyne highway.

Balram Narine wins in a close finish from Andre Green.

Outstanding riders pose for a photo after the race along with their silverware after the race.

The event which was sponsored by the Trophy Stall Port Mourant Branch and organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) saw Narine wining in one hour and 45 minutes.
The race began in front of the Gas Station at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice and saw the cyclists riding to Number 51 Village before turning back to finish at the point of origin.
The event, which was open to Berbicians alone, saw another top cyclist in Andrew Hicks riding in third with Jeremiah Joseph fourth and Mario Washington crossing the line in fifth position.
Jeremiah Joseph also got the prize for being the top juvenile on show.
Richard Crandon was the first to finish in the 12-14 Category, while Aaron Rajnarine came in second, with Raj Mootoo and Shazam Yacob third and fourth respectively.
Narine was dominant in the event as he also sprinted away with six prime point prizes.

